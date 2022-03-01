How to fix sudden lag and glitches in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an always online game, which can lead to some players experiencing lag or stutters in their gameplay. Glitches can also sometimes appear, forcing progression to a halt.

Players who encounter these issues can attempt to fix them by repairing their game with the launcher's repair tool. Other fixes can be found here, though it appears that the game is currently going through a serious rough patch on certain servers. Fans are experiencing severe lag in-game, and solving it may be a bit tougher than expected. Here's what's known.

Lag and stuttering fixes in Genshin Impact

nick @nick_spiegel_ anyone noticing weird lag on genshin america server? it says i'm at 14 ms but damage is hitting enemies 5-10 seconds late and it won't let me change characters sometimes anyone noticing weird lag on genshin america server? it says i'm at 14 ms but damage is hitting enemies 5-10 seconds late and it won't let me change characters sometimes

Fans playing on Genshin Impact's American servers have noticed some serious lag taking place during gameplay. This lag is occurring regardless of the game's actual displayed ping, and seems to be an issue on the backend of the game. It's not currently known what is causing this serious lag, but it is making exploration and combat much harder for many players.

😘 ARMY💜BTS 🇨🇦 ⁷ @ARMY382



Normally I have a good ping (30 ms to 50 ms) but today it keep fluctuating up to 370 ms... especially in combat. It's so annoying, it sometimes take more than 5 seconds to be able to switch characters. Does anyone who play Genshin on NA server have unusual lag problems today?Normally I have a good ping (30 ms to 50 ms) but today it keep fluctuating up to 370 ms... especially in combat. It's so annoying, it sometimes take more than 5 seconds to be able to switch characters. Does anyone who play Genshin on NA server have unusual lag problems today?Normally I have a good ping (30 ms to 50 ms) but today it keep fluctuating up to 370 ms... especially in combat. It's so annoying, it sometimes take more than 5 seconds to be able to switch characters. 😭

Fixing this particular lag is difficult, as it doesn't seem to be player-influenced, with much of the community reporting strong internet connections and reliable gameplay. Fans may have to wait for an official statement from Hoyoverse to learn about the source of this lag and possible fixes for it.

In the meantime, players can attempt to perform their own repairs on their game by utilizing the game's launcher to assess for any damage to the game's files.

The launcher (Image via Genshin Impact)

By navigating to the settings menu in the game's launcher and clicking the Version Information tab, players can access the Repair Game Files option. This button will allow them to attempt a repair on the game's files to fix any issues. This can fix glitches or a non-functioning game, giving players the chance to jump back into Genshin Impact easily. This isn't a cure-all fix for any issue, but fans aren't risking anything by trying it.

File repair on mobile (Image via Genshin Impact)

This can also be performed on mobile by tapping the wrench icon on the game's launch menu. This will verify the file integrity of the game on a player's device, checking for any issues and repairing them if they are found.

Genshin Impact's latest bout of lag may be resolved soon, but players will want to keep this fix in mind for any further issues.

Edited by Siddharth Satish