How to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 during "The Pickup" quest

Note: This article contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 and its main quest.

"The Pickup" is one of the main quests in CD Projekt Red's latest RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

This mission involves players figuring out a way to free Brick, the former leader of the Maelstroms who was dethroned by Royce. Initially, Royce implies that Brick was killed. However, as the game progresses, players find out that Brick is alive.

The process involved to free Brick requires the player to follow a specific mission path which includes finding Brick as well as the door code for the room he's held captive in.

However, locating Brick in the vast Night City on Cyberpunk 2077 can be a little tricky. Here's how to find and rescue Brick in Cyberpunk 2077's "The Pickup" quest.

How to find Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

The most important thing that players need to remember before heading into "The Pickup" mission in Cyberpunk 2077 is that saving Brick is a choice presented to players. Choosing to save Brick can lead to further altercations in the players' relationship with Royce.

Moving on to Brick's location in Cyberpunk 2077, the former leader of the Maelstroms can be found in the "All Foods Plant" in Night City. In the All Foods Plant building, players need to head up the stairs in the corner of the blue-lit room. Following this, players will find themselves in a yellow-lit room. It is on the left side of this room's exit is where players can find Brick.

Once the player has located Brick, they need to use their tech skills to free him. To open the room of the door, players need to select Remote Deactivation from the quickhack menu. It will cost players 2 RAM to open the door to find Brick. However, Brick is placed on a seat with a laser attached to a mine.

Players need to be extremely cautious while trying to locate the mine connected to the laser. Once the player has located the mine, they need to head back into the quickhack menu and select the Disarm option which costs 2 RAM. After the Disarm is complete, Brick will be set free.