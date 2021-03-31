How to generate unique names for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. A classic match in the game involves players landing on an island and battling it out against one another until they are the last man standing.

PUBG Mobile players are required to set their in-game names when they first start playing the game. In order to stand out in the crowd, they often opt for names that are creative. These names usually contain different fonts and symbols.

However, Android and iOS keyboards do not have a large variety of stylish symbols or fonts for players to choose from.

Fortunately, players can check out websites like nickfinder.com, lingojam.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to generate unique names or customize any name of their choice.

Image via Pinterest

For example, in nickfinder.com, players can either use the names recommended by the website or head over to the ‘Cool Text Generator’ or ‘Nickname to symbols’ section to customize the name of their choice.

How can players generate unique names for PUBG Mobile?

Players can follow the steps given below to generate a cool name in PUBG Mobile:

Players must first visit the website of their choice and type in the name of their choice on the text field.

The website will add symbols and use different fonts to customize the entered name.

Players can pick any one of the names and copy it. They can then paste it while changing or setting their name in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile players can change their in-game name by purchasing a rename card and then pasting their new name on that card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

