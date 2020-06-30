How to get 2FA in Fortnite?

2FA is one of the most easiest and effective ways of safeguarding your Epic Games account for all games.

In this article, we will guide you through the process of enabling 2FA for Fortnite and other Epic Games.

credit: cnet.com

2FA is one of the most easiest and effective ways of safeguarding your Epic Games account for, not just Fortnite, but all games. If you enable it, every time you want to log in, you will receive a one-time security code on your chosen device and you will only be able to log in after entering the code.

credit: lifewire.com

Currently, Fortnite supports both SMS and email verification for 2FA, which is important as you can only choose one of the two methods. 2 FA helps to protect your account against various security breaches.

For example, in case you enter your login details on one of the many scam websites that offer free V-bucks, the hacker will not be able to access your account even if he has the password!

Further, the free games on the Epic Games stores can only be accessed by accounts that have 2FA enabled. It is also required to be enabled in order to send and receive gifts; you can do neither if you don't have 2FA enabled. In this article, we will guide you through the process of enabling 2FA:

Credit: epicgames.com

1.On the Epic Games website, go to the ACCOUNT page.

Credit: epicgames.com

2.Under the password and security tab, you will find the two-factor authentication tab which will have the following three options: Enable Authenticator App, Enable SMS Authentication and Enable Email authentication.

3.Some common Authenticator apps available are LastPass and Microsoft Authenticator. You will be required to download and install them, and give them the required access to your account.

Further, you can also choose one of the other two options, depending upon whether you want SMS codes or email codes. Choose the option which is more dependable. If you are prone to losing phones and don’t have data backed up, you should choose the email option.

4. Well, that’s all there is to it! Once you are done with the above steps, try it out. When you will enter your username and password, the system will promptly send a security code to your chosen device, and only if you enter it will you be able to access your account.

You can use the following video for guidance:

In conclusion, we will recommend all gamers to enable 2FA. These are times of rampant scamming and “free gifts” websites, and there are many other methods that hackers employ to gain illegal access to free accounts.

Enabling 2FA makes the system impenetrable, unless the hacker has access to your mobile phone or email as well. In that case, we advise you to contact the support team.