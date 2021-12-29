How to get 30 Primogems from Genshin Impact Web Event: Enchanting Journey of Snow & Stars guide

Genshin Impact recently released a new web event to commemorate the first anniversary of the Dragonspine map expansion. Today, miHoYo announced details about Genshin Impact's latest collaboration in the Alps, one of the real-world locations that inspired Dragonspine's in-game atmosphere.

As part of the celebration, Europe's highest ski resort, Val Thorens, has been transformed into a Genshin Impact-themed destination. In addition, a new web event will kick off today, encouraging players from all around the world to earn a variety of gifts as well as a spectacular Alps Waypoint Lighting Ceremony that will be aired live in mid-January.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Click to join event:



View the full notice here:



#LightUpTheAlps Dear Travelers, the "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" web event is now available. Participate to light up the snow-capped mountains and earn Primogems.Click to join event: mhy.link/2624OBA6 View the full notice here: genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers, the "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" web event is now available. Participate to light up the snow-capped mountains and earn Primogems.Click to join event: mhy.link/2624OBA6View the full notice here: genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#LightUpTheAlps https://t.co/a3ZF6dec3v

How to participate in Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars event in Genshin Impact

Help activate the Teleport Waypoint by creating a souvenir card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans and gamers from all over the world can participate in the "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" web event, which begins today. Online players can help light up a special Teleport Waypoint in the Alps to earn various rewards and a personalized souvenir card showcasing their favorite character and the snowy peak.

Genshin Impact gamers can click here to visit the webpage and follow the simple instructions below to complete the event.

Enter the web event and log in using miHoYo account Enter a nickname, select a region, and choose a character Click on Create Souvenir Card

The rewards will be unlocked once number of participants reaches milestone (Image via Genshin Impact)

Participants will only receive rewards after the event reaches three milestones of 300,000, 600,000, and 1 million participants. Once the number of participants reaches the milestones, three types of rewards packs, which are 3 Goulash, 20,000 Mora, and 30 Primogems, will be unlocked respectively.

Remember that each reward above is limited to 3 million in quantity, and players need to claim it manually from the event page within the stipulated period.

Wrote your wish on 'Hang Your Wishes' (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition to the in-game rewards, there is also another mini-event, 'Hang Your Wishes,' where players jot down their wishes in the text box and submit them. Lucky players' wishes will be selected and made into wish cards, which will later be hung on the Tree of Wishes atop the Alps. The selected participants will also receive individual wish card pictures via email by January 15.

Also Read Article Continues below

An official Waypoint Lighting Ceremony by Genshin Impact will be held in the Alps when the number of participants reaches one million. In mid-January 2022, players can watch the lighting ceremony live online via the Genshin Impact official Twitch, YouTube, and VK pages.

Edited by Danyal Arabi