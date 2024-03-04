How to get Action Figure John Cena in WWE 2K24

Fans who pre-ordered WWE 2K24 were treated to various Cody Rhodes-related content upon launch. These included playable characters such as Rhodes' father, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes, as his previous WWE persona Stardust. One peculiar addition was the "Elite" Cody Rhodes Mattel action figure.

Yep, that's right. A MyFaction and a Mattel Rhodes Gold card were included, allowing players to take on the rest of the WWE roster as a toy. It's an accurate reproduction of the actual action figure, down to the massive bruise on Cody's right pectoral muscle.

Back in 2022, Rhodes had torn that same muscle before a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare went through with the game anyway, and the image of him removing his coat and showing the extent of his injury became iconic.

The WWE 2K24 Nightmare Family DLC Pack (Image via 2K Games)

For those who missed out on purchasing the Nightmare Family DLC pack, there is still an available action figure that you can play as. — John Cena (Doo DOO DOO DOOOOOO!)

Unlock "Action Figure" John Cena in WWE 2K24

First thing first - getting the Mattel "Elite" John Cena is free. It takes little work - surely nothing you can't handle - but it won't cost you anything over a couple of minutes of your time.

However, don't waste time if you want it. It's only available until April 1st - and we're not foolin', either.

Select MyFaction from the main menu. Select the Locker Codes option. Enter the code YOURSTORY2K24

That will unlock not only the Emerald "Elite" John Cena card for you in WWE 2K24 but 7,500 VC (Virtual Currency) as well.

This version of the 16-time World Champion might look familiar to fans. The "action figure" Cena first appeared in last year's WWE 2K game as an unlockable. Obtaining it then involved purchasing an actual action figure and proceeding from there.

Once you've unlocked a card of this nature in MyFaction, the character also becomes playable in the rest of the game's modes, as well. Soon, you'll be able to enjoy your own Battle of the Dolls I Mean Action Figures, They're Action Figures! Shut Up, Mom, Stop Calling Them That! between Cena and Cody Rhodes.

2K Games has been pretty cool over the last couple of years regarding releasing neat free little extras like this. We'll be keeping an eye out for more Locker Codes, as well as other bonuses, throughout WWE 2K24's lifespan.

So, for more WWE 2K24 news, guides, and codes, you can count on Sportskeeda.