How to get the Adventurer Handbook in Genshin Impact

The Adventurer Handbook is presented to players by Katheryne during the "Welcome to the Adventurer's Guild" world quest in Genshin Impact.

During the "Welcome to the Adventurer's Guild" world quest, players will need to head over to Mondstadt and talk to Katheryne. Katheryne will then present players with the handy Adventurer Handbook. The Adventurer Handbook features four separate tabs for players to choose from. These tabs are:

Experience

Commissions

Domains; and

Enemies

The Adventurer Handbook grants players with rewards upon completing tasks from the various tabs. More quests and tasks are presented in the Adventurer Handbook as the player's in-game level rises.

Additionally, the Adventurer Handbook is an optimal overview of a player's overall progress in Genshin Impact.

The Adventurer Handbook in Genshin Impact (Image via @guille994)

Adventurer Handbook in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

The four different tabs in the Adventurer Handbook are used for various purposes by players in Genshin Impact.

Commissions - This tab displays all the commissions that players can complete to gain bonus rewards. Players are usually presented with four commissions every day.

- This tab displays all the commissions that players can complete to gain bonus rewards. Players are usually presented with four commissions every day. Domains - The Domains tab presents all the Domains that the player has access to. It also displays the available rewards from the highest unlocked tier, according to the player's Adventure Rank.

- The Domains tab presents all the Domains that the player has access to. It also displays the available rewards from the highest unlocked tier, according to the player's Adventure Rank. Enemies - This tab keeps track of all the enemies that spawn in that specific world. There are three types of enemy tiers available in Genshin Impact: Common, Elite, and Boss.

- This tab keeps track of all the enemies that spawn in that specific world. There are three types of enemy tiers available in Genshin Impact: Common, Elite, and Boss. Experience - This tab presents players with various tasks that reward players with Adventure Rank XP. Each task from this tab grants players with 100 Adventure Rank XP upon completion.

With four separate tabs to help players get a better understanding of their progress, the Adventurer Handbook is also an optimal feature for players to progress their own characters in Genshin Impact.

Anyone worried about missing out on this important feature shouldn't have to worry, as this feature is introduced in the main quest of Genshin Impact. Players should be able to access their Adventurer Handbooks approximately within two hours of playing Genshin Impact.