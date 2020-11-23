How to get Aetherium Crystals in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Aetherium Crystals are the main currency available for players in the zombie mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

These crystals allow players to purchase special items for the zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The zombie mode in the newest iteration of the long-running Call of Duty franchise is a four-player co-op mode where players work together to defeat endless hordes of zombies. The mode also allows players to purchase new weapons, perks, and barricades to ensure a longer survival against the zombies.

However, the collection process for Aetherium Crystals, the main currency, is a bit tricky. Players have been finding themselves without any valid currency in their stash.

Let's take a look at how players can collect Aetherium Crystals in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Aetherium Crystals in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

For players to gather Aetherium Crystals, there are two possible methods in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombie mode. These methods are,

Endless: Players are rewarded with Aetherium Crystals at certain stages while playing through the Die Maschine Endless mode.

Exfiling: Using a helicopter to escape and leave the game after the 10th round will reward players with Aetherium Crystals. However, it is advised that players make sure to communicate with their teammates about leaving the game.

From a casual player's perspective, the Exfiling process is a much more convenient one for collecting Aetherium Crystals in comparison to the Endless method. These crystals are carried forward to the next game as well.

The list of extra Aetherium Crystals rewarded according to the rounds of Endless mode are as follows:

Rounds 10,15, 20, and 25 award players with 1 Aetherium Crystal

Round 30 and 35 rewards players with 2 Aetherium Crystals

Round 40 and 45 rewards players with 3 Aetherium Crystals

Round 50 and 55 rewards players with 4 Aetherium Crystals

Round 60 and 65 rewards players with 5 Aetherium Crystals

Round 70 and 75 rewards players with 6 Aetherium Crystals

Round 80 and 85 rewards players with 7 Aetherium Crystals

Round 90 and 95 rewards players with 8 Aetherium Crystals

Round 100 and above rewards players with 9 Aetherium Crystals

These are the two most effective ways for players to collect Aetherium Crystals in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, Exfiling remains the most rewarding method in zombie mode for players to amass a massive amount of Aetherium Crystals over multiple games.