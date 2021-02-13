How to get Anemoculus in Genshin Impact to level up the Anemo Statues of the Seven

Anemoculus is an extremely important resource in Genshin Impact. It allows players to upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt.

Upgrading Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt rewards players with various in-game resources and items. Higher Statues of the Seven levels grant players with more stamina and extra adventure experience from quests.

Players will also receive the following rewards for upgrading the Statues of the Seven:

Primogems

Anemo Sigils

There are 65 Anemoculus located in Mondstadt for players to collect. Collecting them will require a fair bit of time as they are spread across the Mondstadt region in Genshin Impact.

Anemoculus locations in Genshin Impact

Anemoculus locations in the Northeastern region of Monstadt

The first Anemoculus is easy to spot on a small pile of rocks.

The second one can be found on top of the ancient ruin. Players should use gliding and climbing abilities to reach the Anemoculus.

The third Anemoculus is located on top of the large ruin near the ocean. Players can simply climb up and collect it.

Players need to head over to the foot of the highest cliff located on the western side and look for a pile of stones. They will look a little different from normal rocks. The Anemoculus is hidden beneath the pile of stones. All that players have to do is hit the stones until they break.

Players will need to go to the beach and locate a small island in the distance. Unless the player has a lot of stamina, they will not be able to reach it by gliding or swimming. Instead, players are advised to use Kaeya’s freezing skill to walk over water. Once the player has reached the island, they will need to go to the ruins on the east and use Anemograna to get the Anemoculus.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating right next to the old tower.

Players will need to jump off the edge of the cliff and immediately turn around; the Anemoculus can be found floating right beneath the cliff’s edge.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating near an enemy watchtower. Players can reach it by either gliding from the watchtower, or by using nearby Anemograna.

Players will need to head to the lower platforms near the water, west of the large cliff to find this Anemoculus.

Players can easily reach the island by gliding from a nearby Mondstadt tower. They will need to activate a wind monument, which will allow the players to fly up and grab the Anemoculus.

Players can easily reach the island from the cliffs of Mondstadt. Players will need to activate the wind monument to fly up and collect the Anemoculus.

Anemoculus locations in the Southeastern region of Monstadt

The first Anemoculus can be found flowing in the air between the trees. Players will need to jump from the rock nearby and use their glider to reach it.

Players will be able to see some ruins in front of them with a giant tree on their right (a fair distance away). Players will need to walk towards the giant tree until they see a small line of trees on the lower ground. Players will then need to walk around the leftmost tree, and should be able to find the Anemoculus hidden between the leaves.

Players will need to turn their back to the giant tree and the Statue of the Seven. They will be able to see the Anemoculus right in front of them on the opposite side of the road.

After this, player needs to walk close to the giant tree and look up. They will see the Anemoculus on one of its branches. Players are advised to use their climbing ability to reach it.

The next Anemoculus is located on the edge of the cliff right next to the giant tree.

After this, the player needs to walk towards the windmill and houses. The second house on the left has the Anemoculus floating on its roof. Players can reach it by jumping from the cliff behind.

Next, the player has to walk to the edge of the cliff. They will spot the Anemoculus floating in the air. Players are advised to use an Anemo skill on one of the Anemograna (the little sparkly creatures in the grass) to create a wind current to fly up and grab the Anemoculus.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating high above the grass. Players should use the Anemograna to grab it.

Players should follow the water to find the Anemoculus on the south side high above the riverbed. Players will need to climb the nearby pillar and glide down to collect it.

Players need to ensure that they have activated the Statue of the Seven near the giant tree. After this, they will see a large circle with a wind current. Players need to use this wind current to fly up. The Anemoculus is located at the top of the current.

Players need to climb the rock next to the enemy camp. There they will find the Anemoculus located at the top.

Another Anemoculus is located just below the edge of the cliff.

An Anemoculus will be floating high above the grass in an open field. Players should use the Anemograna to fly up and catch it.

When approaching the entrance of the temple, players can easily spot the Anemoculus on the right, floating between some trees.

Players need to climb the rock formation to claim the Anemoculus that is floating next to it.

Following the road to the south, players will find an Anemoculus located on their right side, above the cliff. Players need to use Anemograna to fly up and get it.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating high above the path between the lake and the wooden arena. Players will need to climb a nearby cliff to glide down and grab it.

Another Anemoculus is placed on the crossed trees above the lake, however, there is a barrier preventing the players from reaching it. Players can either complete the quest in this area or pass the barrier by gliding over it from the nearby cliff.

Players need to walk up the stairs of the biggest hut. The Anemoculus is located inside.

Players will be able to see the Anemoculus on top of a large ruin. Players won't be able to climb it, hence, they need to get to the top of the cliff on the southeast, and glide down.

This one is easy to overlook as the Anemoculi symbol will not appear while the player is on the cliff. The Anemoculus is located all the way down on the small patch of grass next to the ocean.

Players can only reach the island by gliding if they have very high stamina. If not, players should use Kaeya’s freezing skill on water. The Anemoculus is on top of the portal. Players can easily reach it by gliding from a nearby tree.

Anemoculus locations in the Northwestern region of Monstadt

Players need to find the wind tunnel on the rock near the water. The Anemoculus is inside. Players should use a drop down attack to reach it from above.

When players reach the ruins, they should search for a broad staircase with a pile of loose stones located next to it. Players need to break the stones (normal attack will do) to find a hidden area where the Anemoculus is hidden below.

Players should be able to see an open area between the two cliffs. Players needs to climb either side of the cliff and reach the Anemoculus by gliding down.

After this, players needs to find a pile of rocks stacked against a high cliff located close to the water. Players need to smash it to find the Anemoculus.

While walking southwards, players should be able to see a low cliff that has a large tree at the end. The Anemoculus is hidden between the leaves of this tree.

Players have to walk to the edge of the high cliff to locate the Anemoculus right in front of them.

Players will see an enemy camp between some cliffs. At the end of it they will find a pile of loose rocks. Destroing these rocks will help players obtain the Anemoculus hidden underneath.

Another Anemoculus is located next to the big blue slime. Players should use the wind monument to activate a wind tunnel and fly up.

The Anemoculus is located inside the tower ruin. Players can get inside by gliding from a nearby cliff.

Players need to search for the highest ruin. The Anemoculus is located underneath the roof. Players need to use the wind currents to fly up and collect it.

The player needs to find the Anemoculus next to the large rock formation in the water. They can simply climb the rock and jump down.

Players need to climb the semi-circle shaped rocks to find the Anemoculus located at the top.

Players should look below the large rock formation with the ruins on top. They will be able to see a lop-sided pillar. The Anemoculus is located right behind it.

Players will be able to see some lower platforms with ruins and a chest on it. They need to search for the cave-like entrance towards the right; the Anemoculus is located inside the entrance.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating above a guard. Players can simply glide from a nearby ledge to grab it without being detected by the guard.

Use the wind currents to fly to the top of the ruin.

Players can fly from the temple ruin or activate the wind tunnel nearby.

See the large tree near the wooden bridge? The Anemoculus is on one of its branches.

Look for a pillar, the Anemoculus is on top of it. Either climb up or glide down from the cliff nearby.

Anemoculus locations in the Southwestern region of Monstadt

The Anemoculus is located high above the path towards Stormterror’s Lair. Players can easily reach it by jumping from the cliff located on the east side.

Players need to climb the rocks located towards the west of the road as high as they can. Players will be able to see the Anemoculus located near the edge of one of the highest cliffs.

Players can find Anemograna next to some trees. Players need to use the Anemograna to create a wind tunnel and float up to where the Anemoculus is.

Players need to head over to the cliffs located towards the west of the road. They should be able to see several trees. One of the trees closest to the water contains an Anemoculus.

The Anemoculus can be found floating above a circle of small pillars, next to a high cliff. The player has to jump off the cliff to get it.

The Anemoculus is located on top of the middle one of the three pillars. The player has to shoot a fire arrow at the brambles to be able to climb it.

The player has to glide down from the highest point of the cliff and immediately turn around to be able to see the Anemoculus floating beneath the rock.

Another Anemoculus can be found floating above the water, near the coast. Player are advised to use the nearby rock to glide down and collect it.

Players need to head over to the edge of the cliff facing Mondstadt. They will be able to use the Anemograna to create a wind tunnel and get the Anemoculus.

After that, the player has to climb the large house from the front, the Anemoculus is located on the roof of the house.

This location will not show up if the player is on low ground. The player needs to head over to the top of the cliff and activate the wind monument. This will then allows the player to create a wind tunnel that leads them towards the water, where the Anemoculus is located.

The final Anemoculus is lcoated on the eastern side of the small island, floating above the water. Player can either glide towards it from a high cliff, or use Kaeya’s freezing skill to walk on the water.