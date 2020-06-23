Free Fire: How to get Arctic Blue bundle in the game

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

This article explains how the players can obtain Arctic Blue Bundle in Free Fire.

How to get Arctic Blue bundle in Free Fire.

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. The game attracted a lot of players quickly because of its unique features. One of the reasons for the game’s massive success is its ability to run on low-end devices.

Free Fire stands out from other battle royale games due to the fascinating features provided by the developers. The players can get a variety of skins, clothes, pets, characters, and so forth. There are several bundles in the game that the players can acquire.

Few of the bundles that are now available in the game are Arctic Blue and Crimson Red bundles.

Here’s how the players can obtain these bundles.

How to get Arctic Blue and Crimson Red bundles in Free Fire

Plinko event in Free Fire

These bundles are obtainable via the new event named 'Free Fire Plinko'. This event will last until the 29th of June. There are three types of rewards that the players can obtain – Basic, Premium, and Grand. Players will get Arctic Blue Bundle as the Grand Reward.

However, the bundles come with a cost. Free Fire players would have to spend diamonds and try their luck to obtain these items. One ball costs 25 diamonds while five balls cost 110. There are also additional bonus rewards that the players can achieve by dropping a specific number of balls.

The event provides the participants seven starting points from which they can drop the balls, and their luck would determine the reward they are going to get.

The Arctic Blue bundle is available as the Grand Reward, and the players would later get an opportunity to get the Crimson Red bundle.

This is one of the most unique events added to the game in which the players can try their luck in the game.