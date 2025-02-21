How to get the Black Coat in Hades 2

In Hades 2, the Black Coat is one of the most exciting and versatile Nocturnal Arms weapons, introduced in the Olympic Update. This powerful weapon brings a dynamic mix of offense and defense, making it a must-have for players looking to dominate the battlefield. However, getting your hands on the weapon isn’t straightforward, as it requires specific materials and a good strategy.

Here's how you can unlock this weapon and use it to its full potential.

Unlocking the Black Coat in Hades 2

A still from Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games || Youtube@Tude)

To obtain the Black Coat in Hades 2, acquire these materials:

2x Cinder: These are earned upon the defeat of Hecate in Erebus . Hecate is a tough fight, so prepare for a fierce battle. Use strategic dodging and try to dodge her powerful magic spells while taking advantage of her brief moments of weakness.

These are earned upon the . Hecate is a tough fight, so prepare for a fierce battle. Use strategic dodging and try to dodge her powerful magic spells while taking advantage of her brief moments of weakness. 2x Adamant: These ore deposits are scattered throughout Mount Olympus. Keep an eye out for shining rock formations when moving through the area, as they can be hard to find. You may need to retrace your steps through some areas in order to gather the quantity required.

Using these materials, head to the Forge of Hephaestus to craft the weapon.

Black Coat’s moveset and aspects

Aspect of Nyx in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games || Youtube@Boated)

The Black Coat possesses a finely balanced move set, combining offense and defense. Its Omega Attack generates an illusory shield that takes damage, perfect for strategic defense. The Omega Special, however, lets you target enemies and fire a salvo of homing missiles, perfect for crowd control.

The weapon also possesses three unique features:

Aspect of Melinoe increases attack, sprint speed, and general movement speed. This aspect suits aggressive playstyle and is available at 1x Cinder and 4x Adamant.

increases attack, sprint speed, and general movement speed. This aspect suits aggressive playstyle and is available at 1x Cinder and 4x Adamant. Aspect of Selene provides Sky Fall hex, hexing monsters to take 50% extra damage from Omega moves. It is particularly great for boss encounters and is priced at 4x Silver and 4x Moondust.

provides Sky Fall hex, hexing monsters to take 50% extra damage from Omega moves. It is particularly great for boss encounters and is priced at 4x Silver and 4x Moondust. Aspect of Nyx has an Omega-enhanced sprint attack and splits your attacks and specials into two, effectively doubling the damage. This aspect requires 4x Plasma and 1x Darkness and is great for clearing rooms with lots of enemies.

Best upgrades and boons for the Black Coat

Few Daedalus Hammer upgrades in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games || Youtube@Boated)

To maximize the Black Coat, upgrade Daedalus Hammer to add Ripper Rockets and Shimmering Rockets to increase damage and homing for your Omega Special. Additionally, Launcher Frame and Exhaust Riser improve your attack rate and damage output.

For boons, Molten Touch, Volcanic Flourish, and Hephaestus' Volcanic Strike complement the Black Coat's high-damage playstyle. Support Fire by Artemis is also recommended because it fires seeking arrows whenever you hit an enemy with an attack or special, which inflicts tremendous damage.

Don't forget to equip Hestia's Hearth Gain or Poseidon's Fluid Gain to maintain your Magicka reserve because the weapon uses it extensively.

