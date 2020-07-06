COD Mobile: How to get Bullseye medal in the game

COD Mobile players get a Bullseye medal for getting a kill using the Hunter Killer Drone in a multiplayer match.

Hunter Killer Drone scorestreak is unlocked after achieving 500 points in a match.

Nishant FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

How to get the Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has a lot of features inspired by the Call of Duty PC series. Scorestreaks are one of those inspired features and carry several in-game rewards. The players get an opportunity to equip three scorestreaks in each match of COD Mobile, and every scorestreak unlocks at a particular target.

When the players cross that score, the scorestreak unlocks and stays unlocked until the player is alive. If they die, the scorestreak gets reset. The players would have to attain those scores again.

Hunter Killer Drone

One of the Scorestreaks in the game is Hunter Killer Drone. The drones are very useful and when launched, they lock on to an enemy and kill them. COD Mobile players can unlock the Hunter Killer Drone scorestreak at 500 points (a normal kill is worth 100 points)

What is the Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile?

In COD Mobile, the players get a Bullseye medal for getting a kill using the Hunter Killer Drone in a multiplayer match. There are a total of 85 medals that the players can attain in the game, 42 of them being attainable in the multiplayer mode.

The Seasonal Event – Rocket Arm

The Rocket Arm seasonal event in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has a variety of weekly events via which the players can obtain in-game rewards. In this week’s rocket arm event, the players can get an M4 – Isometric Skin and 5000 Battle Pass XP by obtaining Bull’s Eye Medal 5 Times. The event is quite easy to complete, and the players would have to get five kills using the Hunter Killer Drone.

The players must note that they must complete all the other previous Rocket Arm tasks to unlock this task. This event ends in 3 Days 11 Hours, so the players should complete it before the time runs out.