How to get the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020 in Need for Speed Unbound?

The iconic Chevrolet makes a return to the brand-new game from developer Criterion Games, Need for Speed Unbound. With a total of 143 vehicles available at launch, Need for Speed Unbound has a lot for players to do, both in its single player campaign and multiplayer mode, labeled Lakeshore Online.

One such vehicle, the Chevrolet Stingray Convertible (2020) is the main focus of this article. Interested players can read further on to learn on how to obtain this car.

Note: Minor spoilers for the campaign of Need for Speed Unbound will follow, viewer discretion is advisable.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020) is an A+ tier vehicle obtainable upon completing several challenges in Need for Speed Unbound

This car can be unlocked for purchase when gamers beat Qualifier 1 in the campaign. For the multiplayer mode, players must drift for at least 400 seconds when taking part in S tier races.

In-game look at the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020), parked in a corner (Image via YouTube/Dinkkk)

It costs $136,000 worth of in-game currency to buy and has the following features:

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020) is an A+ tier vehicle, with a high rating of 257.

It has a top speed of 184 miles per hour or 296 kilometers per hour.

The car can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (or 0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds.

It has Neutral handling and road traction.

The vehicle has a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD).

More details about the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020)

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020) is a convertible sports car both developed and manufactured by Chevrolet. The car was publicly revealed on July 18, 2019 during a special event held by Chevrolet, preceded by multiple prototype sightings from the year before.

The Corvette Stingray Convertible (2020) in action (Image via Chevrolet)

Equipped with a folding metal roof, it is the first generation of mid-engined Corvettes, with it giving a 61% weight bias to the back requiring a counterbalance through the new launch control system.

The car is available in two flavors, the base Stingray and the slightly more powerful Z51. The Z51 features multiple improvements over the base Stingray, such as increased brake horsepower and a firmer suspension, among others.

What can gamers expect in Need for Speed Unbound?

Players can expect a lot from the twenty-fifth and latest entry in the Need for Speed series. The game is an incredible breath of fresh air into the franchise, and features an unconventional look, with graffiti art inspired decals and effects.

Additionally, it has music from rappers A$AP Rocky and AWGE. The game is set to receive free post-launch updates and marks the return of the franchise to it’s underground street racing roots in the fictional Lakeshore City, based largely in Chicago, Illinois.

Need for Speed Unbound was released on December 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with positive reviews from both critics and fans alike.

