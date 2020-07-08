How to get the Chopper in COD Mobile

The chopper is the newest firearm that has been added to COD Mobile.

The current season will end soon, so players will have to hurry to claim this gun.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

How to get the chopper gun in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: hdqwalls.com)

Call of Duty Mobile has a diverse range of weapons that can be used by players against foes. There are various categories of firearms like ARs and LMGs in COD Mobile, each having their own distinct uses and characteristics.

Among LMGs, popular ones in the game include the S36 and RPD. The newest addition to this list is the 'Chopper', which players can obtain for free. Here is all that players need to know about how they get the chopper for free in COD Mobile.

How to get chopper gun in COD Mobile

The chopper is one of the best LMGs added to the game. Due to the large magazine size, players can gun down multiple enemies without reloading. The weapon is obtainable via the K/D critical seasonal event, currently going on in COD Mobile.

Seasonal event – K/D

To get the chopper, players will have to complete three initial tasks. These would unlock a fourth task, after completion of which players can get this gun.

In order to complete the fourth task, players have to obtain 200 medals in multiplayer matches. There is no restriction upon the medal, and any kind would suffice. All that the player has to do is to obtain 200 such medals in total.

Advertisement

Statistics of chopper in COD Mobile

Chopper gun with stats

Damage: 65

Fire Rate: 75

Accuracy: 38

Mobility: 40

Range: 45

The gun is available until the end of Season 7, so if players want it in their inventory, they will have to hurry, as there is not much time left for the season to end. Season 8 of the game begins on 10th July, so there are around two days for the players to claim the gun.