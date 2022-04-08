How to get the Cloud City Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can obtain various collectibles in the game, which can range from characters, to ships and even Datacards. Datacards are a rare type of collectable item, and there are only 19 in the entire game. These are hidden in the game in various locations, including Cloud City. Here is how players can collect the Datacard in Cloud City.

How players can collect the Cloud City Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As players progress through the story of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they will come across different puzzles, side quests, and challenges they can unlock. Sometimes, they may see collectibles they can't figure out how to get at that moment. The good news is that players can always come back after completing a chapter to collect any special collectibles they may have missed.

The first step in getting the Cloud City Datacard

First, players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga must travel to the planet of Bespin. Once there, players will need to make their way into Cloud City. Players should then travel to the south side of Cloud City, where they will be able to observe the data card on a lower level. It should be noted that this Datacard is behind a wall with a crack in it, which will require a character to break it open.

Breaking the wall open

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can use the Breaker Tool to get through the wall and reach the Datacard (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players will need to have access to the Breaker Blaster. This type of tool can be gained by players who have progressed through Episode VI, and players will unlock it on Endor. With the Breaker Tool equipped, players should break down the wall, which will reveal the data card. However, at this point, players will need to jump across a pretty large gap in order to reach the Datacard.

Crossing the gap to claim the Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once players have broken down the wall, they will need to clear the gap to claim the Datacard. This is done by using a character that grapples, such as an Astromech droid character. To make the jump, players will need to jump off the platform towards the Datacard and then use the grapple when prompted while they are in the air. Through these steps, players can obtain the Cloud City Datacard.

