How to get the Cloudstrike sniper in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has seen a new wave of exotics coming in with the new expansion. These exotics are highly coveted by players but not everyone is having an easy time acquiring them.

The Cloudstrike sniper is one of the most powerful snipers in the game and can be obtained with some effort. This weapon also has some interesting perks to offer.

How to get the Cloudstrike in Destiny 2

First things first, the way to acquire the weapon is by talking to the Exo stranger on Europa. Players need to get the quest "A Hard Rain Falls." Players are then required to thin the hoard of the House Salvation by completing public events in the Eclipsed Zone. At the time of writing this article, the current eclipsed zone is Eventide Ruins.

Defeating powerful combatants and completing lost sectors will help complete the quest in a very short time. The players are then required to get back to the Exo stranger to complete the quest. Players will receive a sidearm called High Albedo as a reward for completing the quest.

Players then need to unlock both tiers of Europa Explorer by completing tasks offered by Variks. Completing these will unlock Empire Hunt nodes for players which drop the Cloudstrike sniper. The higher difficulty levels of the Empire Hunts don't increase the drop chances of the weapon in Destiny 2.

The sniper is incredibly powerful. Precision hits with the Cloudstrike land thundershocks on opponents who get hit with this weapon. Its rolls make it a worthy weapon for guardians to use in PvP and PvE scenarios in Destiny 2.

The season of the hunt came with a lot of weapons in the game. Now, since the Deep Stone Crypt raid is completed, weapons like The Lament, Cloudstrike, and Eyes of Tomorrow are available for guardians to acquire in Destiny 2.