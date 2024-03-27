Cookies in Dice Dreams are a crucial in-game asset for you, as they are the food for your pet. Feed cookies to your furry friends to help them level up, and only then can you keep the pet in your Kingdom. Even though the game offers plenty of these munchies via different events, beginners often trip on their quest to find enough and level up.

Thus, this article explains Cookies in Dice Dreams and how to get them for free to help you progress faster.

How to get Cookies in Dice Dreams for free

Cookies are crucial to keep your pet in Dice Dreams (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

You can grab plenty of Cookies in Dice Dreams via different tournaments, events, and daily rewards. Below are some events you can get Cookies from, as stated on the official website:

Daily Rewards

Trails

Treasure Hunts

Pet Slot Machine

Other in-game events

From in-game shop purchases

All your accumulated Cookies in Dice Dreams will be added to your Cookie Inventory, which can be found by clicking on the Pet icon at the bottom left of the main Dice Dreams page.

This Cookie Inventory shows the number of Cookies you have gathered in the game. Note that Dice Dreams has a maximum Cookie Capacity, and upon reaching it, the rewarded Cookies will no longer be added to your inventory.

What is the Pet Slot Machine, and does it help get more Cookies?

Pet Slot Machine can help you win more Cookies in Dice Dreams for free (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Pet Slot Machine is among the latest inclusions in Dice Dreams. This is like the slot machines you see in Vegas. Earn Pet Tokens from challenges and events and use them to play in the Slot Machine.

You can earn Cookies in Dice Dreams from the Pet Slot Machines. The Cookies earned from this event will be directly fed to your Pets.

If C oin comes in all three slots, you will get Coins

comes in you will get Coins If Rolls come in all three slots, you will get Rolls

come in you will get Rolls If Cookies of the same type appear in all three slots, you will get Cookies

of the same type appear in you will get Cookies You do not receive any rewards if Coins or Rolls appear in any one or two slots (for example, no rewards for a Coin, Two Cookies, Coin spin, or a Roll, Coin, Three Cookie spin)

if or appear in any one or two slots (for example, no rewards for a Coin, Two Cookies, Coin spin, or a Roll, Coin, Three Cookie spin) However, if you get Cookies in any one or two slots, you will still get the Cookies for free (for example, you will get Cookie rewards for One Cookie, Coin, Three Cookie spins, or even a Coin, Rolls, and Two Cookie spins).

However, note that the developer is slowly rolling out Pet Slot Machines, and they are not available for all players. Keep returning to the game so you don't miss your chance to spin the slot machine.