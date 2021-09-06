How to get creative XP in Fortnite Season 7 and level up fast before the season ends

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost at an end, and players are excited for the release of Season 8. Data miners have been working hard to provide leaks for the upcoming season of Fortnite, and things are looking spicy on that end.

However, before Season 8 drops, players will need to complete the Season 7 Battle Pass to unlock all the rewards and cosmetics available in the premium pass. Every Fortnite player is aware of the massive grind they need to undertake to complete the entire progression of the Battle Pass.

Complete Battle Pass progression quickly in Fortnite with glitches and tricks

There are multiple tricks and tips available online that can guide players on how to earn Battle Pass XP quickly and complete their progression. Even some glitches in Fortnite allow players to finish epic quests and uncommon quests by not even attempting them.

Fortnite players can also gather XP from the Creative Hub, and it might just be the easiest way to collect Battle Pass XP to complete the grind quickly before Season 8 releases.

What is Fortnite Creative hub, and how to earn XP in that mode?

Fortnite allows players to take some rest from hefty battlefields and simply enjoy the game in the Creative Hub. In this mode, they can do whatever they like, build whatever they want, and enjoy the game and its components without having to worry about enemies shooting from different angles.

There are also various tools available in Fortnite Creative mode that players usually don't get to use in the Battle Royale section.

However, the Creative mode also harbors a secret that can help gamers with earning XP. In Season 7 of Fortnite, the community discovered that staying AFK in the Creative hub will give players 25000 XP every 15 minutes.

I just found out something interesting: The XP you get in Fortnite Creative, around 25,000 every 15 minutes, counts as an uncommon quest every time you receive it.



I found this out since I had the milestone "Complete Uncommon Quests." — Lazius (@LordLazius) July 3, 2021

This reward can be collected five times a day. Therefore, a total amount of 125000 XP can be collected every day by simply doing nothing.

This method is obviously a glitch, but as the end of Season 7 draws close, if any user has not completed their full Battle Pass, they can utilize it and earn all the free XP that they can before Epic fixes it.

Fortnite Season 8 will be released on September 13, 2021, on console and PC.

