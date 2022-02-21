How to get the Crunchtacular calling card in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard for free

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard have received different items in the game throughout the existence of both games, and players can now avail themselves of two attractive calling cards. Out of all the items present in the game, calling cards don't directly impact gameplay.

But that also doesn't mean that players won't care about them, as every Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard member wants to personalize their in-game characters. There are no limitations to calling cards in the game, with several ways to obtain them.

Img: Call of Duty: Vanguard x Warzone Doritos Double XP packages now showing up in US retailers (Walmart).Img: @Aeroenex6793 Call of Duty: Vanguard x Warzone Doritos Double XP packages now showing up in US retailers (Walmart). Img: @Aeroenex6793 https://t.co/m6H750VAjx

Based on recent developments, players can avail themselves of new free call cards by simply logging in after entering a code. These call cards come from the house of Doritos, who has had a long history with the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players can now get free calling cards

Recently, Doritos organized a contest open to all the fans who designed a Call of Duty calling card. The results are now out, and players can add the winning design to their in-game collection.

The winning design came from Michael McClendon. The 'Crunchtacular' design is now available to all the players and is unlocked with a code.

Doritos @Doritos : 5E8L-MFY3V-KKJX best calling card ever? we think so - use this code to get this in-game calling card for Call of Duty: 5E8L-MFY3V-KKJX best calling card ever? we think so - use this code to get this in-game calling card for Call of Duty®: 5E8L-MFY3V-KKJX https://t.co/WDxX1tVybv

Redeeming the code is quite simple, and players can follow the following steps to add the 'Crunchtacular' calling card to their in-game collection.

Step 1: Players must go to callofduty.com/redeem

Step 2: Players must log into their Activision accounts.

Step 3: Go to the section from where codes can be redeemed.

Step 4: Enter the code: 5E8L-MFY3V-KKJX

Step: Open the game. If the game were to open during redemption, players would have to restart.There is also another calling card that players can unlock. It is titled 'Crown of Crunch'. It has been made available in the game as part of the promotion with Doritos.

The steps to unlock the game are the same, and players will have to follow the steps mentioned above. The only difference is in the code. To unlock the 'Crown of Crunch' calling card, players must enter this code: D1FR-VK6R0-K68Q.

This one, however, is an older calling card, but players can still redeem it if they haven't done so previously.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar