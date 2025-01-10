How to get Discord x Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar for free

The Discord x Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar is a free item for everyone that has been announced on the occasion of Season 1 Eternal Night's release. It can be used as an animation over your Discord profile picture and will be available for a limited time. If you are a fan of the game and adore Jeff The Land Shark, this unique Discord Avatar is a must-have. The quest starts on January 10, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Here's how to unlock the Discord x Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

How to redeem the Discord x Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To get the Jeff The Land Shark Avatar, you first need to accept this quest on Discord by going through the following steps:

Open Discord and click on User Settings in the bottom left of the window.

Search for the Gift Inventory in the menu.

in the menu. Click on View Quests and find Marvel Rivals there.

and find Marvel Rivals there. Select Accept Quest and launch the game.

Once you've accepted it, play Marvel Rivals for 15 minutes. You can queue in any game mode and play with your friends as well. Once completed, the Avatar will automatically get added to the Claimed Quests section in Discord. Do note time played is only counted when both Discord and Marvel Rivals are running simultaneously on the same platform.

Ad

The Marvel Rivals Jeff The Land Shark Avatar can only be claimed on Discord until January 16, 2025, at 7:59 PM Eastern Time, after which it will most likely never return. Sadly, this item will not stay permanently even after claiming it and will be removed from your Discord profile after 60 days. You can keep checking the Discord quests regularly for new Avatar drops related to other games as well.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.