How to get the Dudley Boyz in WWE 2K24

While WWE 2K24 has a fairly extensive roster of playable characters right off the bat, it's only a taste of what's to come. On top of the DLC content included in the game's pre-orders and Deluxe editions (all of which will be available on their own at a later date), 2K has announced five other packs with a multitude of new wrestlers.

Fans looking forward to playing as the legendary WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Dudley Boyz, won't have to wait long. They're included in the very first DLC pack being released for the game.

When will the Dudley Boyz be available in WWE 2K24?

The premiere DLC pack for WWE 2K24 is appropriately titled the "ECW Punk Pack." Available on May 15, 2024, both Bubba Ray and D'Von will be playable both individually and as a team. But they're not the only legends included.

First, we have multi-time World Champion and the internet's favorite pro wrestler, CM Punk. In a neat little bit of viral marketing, Punk himself posted an online video questioning why he wasn't included in the DLC content teaser of the game, sparking fan "outcry" over his "non-inclusion."

Expand Tweet

Of course, he was always going to be in a DLC pack, and he will be in the "ECW Punk Pack" this May - thus the name.

While Punk may be only slightly related to ECW - having started his WWE "main roster" career as part of Vince McMahon's version of the Philadelphia promotion - the next two additions to the pack are bonafide ECW legends.

The Sandman is an ECW original and even a five-time former ECW World Champion. He's also known for having one of the most entertaining entrances in wrestling history - something that should translate extremely well to WWE 2K24. We don't think they're going to be able to license Metallica's "Enter Sandman" for it, though.

Finally, this DLC pack might have Punk, but it's not ECW without Funk. WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is not only a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion but also an ECW World Champion. This will be his first video game appearance since his passing earlier this year.

Speaking of Hall of Famers, the newest soon-to-be inductee to the WWE Hall, Paul Heyman will also be included as a manager - both in-game and as part of MyFaction.

The ECW Punk Pack will be included in the WWE 2K24 Season Pass or available on its own for purchase. WWE 2K24 is currently out now for PlayStation consoles, Xbox, and PC.