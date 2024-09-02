How to get Durasteel in Star Wars Outlaws

It did not take long for Star Wars Outlaws to captivate fans of the franchise with its detailed open world. Like most other RPGs, this title also features various materials that can be found in the open world and used to upgrade your existing equipment. One such material, Durasteel, is required to fully upgrade your ship as it will be your mode of transportation and your biggest weapon against other ships in space.

As you play through Star Wars Outlaws, you will feel the difficulty ramping up, making ship upgrades absolutely crucial. Fortunately, Durasteel is not rare and can be acquired easily during exploration. This article will cover the methods to get the material in Star Wars Outlaws.

Methods To Acquire Durasteel In Star Wars Outlaws

Merchants can sell you Durasteel for 75 credits (Image via Ubisoft)

There are three easy ways to acquire Durasteel in Star Wars Outlaws. These methods are:

Looting piles of scrap: If you want to avoid exploration and save your hard-earned credits, you should try looking for Durasteel in piles of scrap. This is the cheapest method to acquire the material as you will stumble upon a lot of scrap during both main and side missions.

Looting chests: While exploring the map, you will often stumble upon chests, some of which can reward you with Durasteel. Since the material is common, it should drop regularly from chests around the map. You can also discover these chests during side missions, making your hunt for Durasteel easier.

Purchasing from merchants: Another method to acquire Durasteel is by buying it from merchants scattered across the map for 75 credits. However, this method might not be sustainable, as even though the price may not sound too costly it will harm your wallet when the total starts adding up.

Farming Durasteel in Star Wars Outlaws

Maintain a high reputation to buy Durasteel at a cheaper price (Image via Ubisoft)

Out of all three methods, the most low-effort method to acquire Durasteel is by buying it from the merchants you find during your journey. If this still seems a bit difficult, make your way to a planet where you have a high reputation to buy the material for a cheaper price.

Now leave the planet and return immediately, which will replenish the merchant's stock, allowing you to buy Durasteel at a faster rate. Repeat this process to acquire tons of Durasteel at a cheaper price, thanks to your positive reputation on the planet.

