How to get FC Mobile Creator Logos

EA Sports has recently brought attention to some of the most prominent FC Mobile content creators worldwide by providing them with personalized FC Mobile Creator Logos. These logos have gained significant traction, as even regular players have the opportunity to adopt them as their account face simply by selecting them for free in the Club Team locker room.

Notably, these logos are region-specific, meaning players from a particular region can only choose from logos associated with that region. In the Indian FC Mobile scene, content creation is spearheaded by four notable YouTubers: FDROID, De MYSTéRIO, RkReddy, and Boss FC.

Their contributions have earned them a spotlight in FC Mobile's latest Creator Spotlight series. Consequently, FC Mobile players in India have the privilege of selecting one of these four YouTubers' official creator logos for their account.

FC Mobile Creator Logos: How to use them as your account logo?

FC Mobile Creators Logo is a tribute to the hardworking content creators (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the step-by-step guide that players can follow to grab their free FC Mobile Creator Logos:

Step 1 : Login into FC Mobile.

: Login into FC Mobile. Step 2 : Click on the prompted FC Mobile gift pack showing "Creator Spotlight."

: Click on the prompted FC Mobile gift pack showing "Creator Spotlight." Step 3 : Claim the 4 FC Mobile Creator Logos (region specific).

: Claim the 4 FC Mobile Creator Logos (region specific). Step 4: Click on Club and enter the Locker Room.

Click on Club and enter the Locker Room. Step 5 : Click on User Logo.

: Click on User Logo. Step 6 : Select the desired FC Mobile Creator Logo.

: Select the desired FC Mobile Creator Logo. Step 7: Click Confirm.

These logos aren't just random rewards from EA Sports; they're also a tribute to these tireless content creators who work tremendously hard to assist players with informative tutorials and daily updates regarding FC Mobile.

Players can opt for one of these FC Mobile Creator Logos in the Club Locker room (Image via EA Sports)

Thus, players can also be a part of this tribute display by opting for one of these free FC Mobile Creator Logos.

How do you become a recognized FC Mobile content creator?

Players have the opportunity to become an official EA Sports-recognized content creator through Electronic Arts' Creator Network website.

While this position isn't always available, creators can request game codes, participate in early game access, obtain exclusive event access, and potentially gain sponsorship opportunities as EA expands its network.

EA Sports accepts FC Mobile content creator requests across multiple categories, including YouTuber, Lifestyle, Photographer, Designer/Artist, Blogger, Live Streamer, Podcaster, Cosplayer, Animator, and Screenshotter.

You can apply to be a recognized FC Mobile content creator (Image via EA Sports' Creator Network website)

Once a request to join is submitted on the website, content creators gain exclusive access to the EA Creator Network Discord Server. Here, they can make new friends, engage with developers, collaborate with others using their skills, and share their work.

Through this platform, budding FC Mobile content creators have the potential to be featured one day, much like FDROID, De MYSTéRIO, RkReddy, and Boss FC, and they might also have the chance to receive personalized FC Mobile Creator Logos.