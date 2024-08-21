How to get Ferrari FXX K in Asphalt Legends Unite Car Hunt

The Ferrari FXX K is making its way to Asphalt Legends Unite through a special Car Hunt. This limited-time event offers players a chance to obtain the blueprints required to unlock and upgrade the FXX K. The event will last until September 1, 2024, ensuring players have a sufficient window for getting the vehicle.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to maximize your chances of getting this exclusive car.

Asphalt Legends Unite Car Hunt explained

The Car Hunt in Asphalt Legends Unite features a series of races where players can earn blueprints for the featured vehicle by completing various challenges and tasks. To get the Ferrari FXX K, the following challenges must be completed:

Winning races with specific car classes or manufacturers.

Achieving certain performance targets in races.

Completing a set number of races within a time limit.

Consider the event's duration, plan your strategy, and make the most of the available time.

Preparing your garage for the Asphalt Legends Unite Car Hunt

You will be required to participate in numerous races during the Car Hunt (Image via Gameloft)

To participate in the Car Hunt, certain cars should already be unlocked in your garage. The required cars for the Ferrari FXX K Car Hunt are

Aventador SV Coupe

McLaren P1

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Corvette ZR1

These cars must have a minimum ranking of 3200 to meet the eligibility criteria. Ensure these cars are upgraded and tuned to their maximum potential before the event begins.

Optimizing gameplay and utilizing resources

During the Car Hunt, focus on completing as many resources as possible to earn as many blueprints as possible. To optimize your gameplay, use the most efficient car for each challenge to minimize race times and utilize nitro boosts and shortcuts to gain an advantage.

Keep in mind that avoiding collisions and obstacles is the key to your success in Asphalt Legends Unite. If you look forward to earning some additional rewards participate in multiplayer races.

To boost your chances of obtaining the Ferrari FXX K, consider using resources like tokens to purchase additional blueprint packs or upgrade your cars. Participating in the Syndicate event can help you earn extra rewards and resources.

Asphalt Legends Unite has been released worldwide and can be played on mobile devices, consoles, and PCs.

