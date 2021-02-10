How to get Fine Wood in Valheim

Fine Wood in Valheim is an extremely important crafting resource that is required in building multiple in-game furniture and tools.

1 000 000 sales! This would not be possible without all of you fantastic vikings! ⚔️💪 #Valheim https://t.co/8b3WENU9IM — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 10, 2021

Valheim received an "overwhelmingly positive" review on Steam within a week of the game's release. The game presents players with a sandbox-survival experience with multiple mechanics and elements to enhance the reality factor.

Collecting Fine Wood in Valheim can be an extremely tricky task as not all trees bear that specific variant. Apart from chopping down specific trees, players can also collect Fine Wood from other sources as well. Players who are aware of these Fine Wood-farming techniques should have no trouble amassing the necessary quantity of the resource.

This article is a detailed rundown of everything that players need to know about Fine Wood in Valheim.

Fine Wood in Valheim

There are three methods for players to obtain Fine Wood in Valheim. These methods include:

Advertisement

Players can collect Fine Wood from the wrecked ships which can be found near the coast of the Black Forest Biomes. This method does not require players to have any specific tool or equipment with them.

Players can chop down Birch and Oak trees found in the Meadows to collect Fine Wood. However, players will need a bronze axe to chop down these specific trees.

Players who do not have a bronze axe in their inventory can deal damage to the respective trees by rolling logs into them. Additionally, players can also try to knock Trolls against these trees for a slow yet steady income of Fine Wood.

These are the methods that players can use to quickly farm Fine Wood in Valheim to create whichever tool they require.

Fine Wood can be used in Valheim to construct a variety of items or tools. These items and tools include:

Benches

Black banners

Chairs

Finewood Bows

Longships

Tables

Tankards

Stools

Wards

White and red striped banners

This guide should help players in collecting and properly utilizing Fine Wood in Valheim.

Advertisement

Valheim Patch 0.143.5 is now live! #valheim — Richard Svensson (@dvoidis) February 10, 2021

After a massive surge in Valheim's player count within the first two weeks of the game's release, it seems safe to say that Valheim could be around for a while. Additionally, the developers proving their dedication towards the game with two early updates within the first week, is the cherry on top for Valheim fans.