How to get out of first-person mode in GTA V?

Players can switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective in GTA V.

GTA V is one of the most popular open-world games in the market today. The game has an exceptional immersive experience, allowing players to explore the entire world without even having to complete any missions in-game.

There is always a chance of a few missions being pre-requisites for unlocking a specific area. Still, overall there's a more massive chunk of the area which players can explore freely.

Exiting first-person mode in GTA V

Image via Rockstar Games

The first person mode would be very interesting for players who are used to playing FPS games. However, the narrow field of vision can be somewhat difficult for those who aren't really used to the concept of FPS games.

There's always a chance that players may accidentally press a button that places them into a first-person perspective. To exit this, players can easily tap the V key, which is the default key to change the camera for snapping out of the first-person view.

Despite being a hurdle for many, the first-person perspective in GTA V is something that gives most players a more immersive gaming experience. This allows players to see the world through the eyes of the character itself.

Advertisement

There are many games that have such a feature as well, switching between a first-person perspective and a third-person perspective. People who've played PUBG Mobile know how interesting this perspective can get.

Yes, the first-person perspective in GTA V is definitely easier for all those players who have prior experience in first-person shooters like Counter-Strike or Call of Duty. Also, those who don't can easily enjoy GTA V in the third-person perspective.