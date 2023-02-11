How to get a Footwear Transformation in Merge Mansion

With the arrival of the latest update in Merge Mansion, the developers have incorporated a new area, Lighthouse. Additionally, a Valentine’s Day 2023 event has also been added, providing a new sense of direction to the players. As part of it, users can complete various tasks to earn special Valentine’s Day Coins, which can then be exchanged for attractive rewards.

This event's garage features new items that are out of the ordinary, which fans will find while playing the game regularly. Thus, the details of a few of them, like Footwear Transformation, Seven Course Dinner, and more, are unknown even to veteran players.

Here are the detailed instructions to create a Footwear Transformation for the new Valentine’s Day 2023 event.

A detailed guide to obtaining a Footwear Transformation in Merge Mansion

Footwear Transformation is one of the newly incorporated items in the Merge Mansion as part of the "The Pearl of the Ball," a special Valentine’s Day 2023 event. You can get Footwear Transformation (level 1 to 3, i.e., Diamante Stilettos, Heel Pumps, and Ankle High Boots) as a drop from the Shopping Gift Bag.

Besides this, you may also find a few Cobwebbed items at the beginning of the Valentine’s Day 2023 event. However, you will need Gems to dust them, which may not provide the best value. Instead, you can create similar level items and merge them.

The seven stages of the Footwear Transformation in the game (Image via CaroGames NL / YouTube)

After acquiring the said item, you may merge it further to create new ones as demanded by the requirements of the mission. The various merging stages of the Footwear Transformation in the Merge Mansion are as follows:

Level 1 – Diamante Stilettos

Level 2 – Heel Pumps

Level 3 – Ankle High Boots

Level 4 – Casual Trainers

Level 5 – Minimalist Flip Flop

Level 6 – Bow Tie Mules

Level 7 – Comfy Slippers

Level 7 Footwear Transformation, i.e., Comfy Slippers, is also a fuel for the Spa Day Voucher, which subsequently transforms into a Luxury Resort. However, several other fuels exist as well.

What is a Shopping Bag in the Merge Mansion, and how do you get one?

The Shopping Bag is one of the many source items in the Merge Mansion that give out Footwear Transformation and Outfit Evolution. However, it is important to emphasize that the bag only provides drops at the highest level, i.e., Shopping Gift Bag (VI), level 6.

Shopping Bag can provide only 16 items as a drop (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

The drops will vary, and once you have received 16 items, the Shopping Bag will vanish, and thus, you must start over again to create a bag.

You may source the Shopping Bag through the Romantic Gift in the Merge Mansion. The number of drops through this Shopping Bag will gradually increase with the level. Furthermore, since those you receive are level 1, you will have to put in considerable effort to take them to level 6.

In the meantime, these Romantic Gifts (level 1 to 3) can be acquired through the Valentine’s Gift Store, which acts as one of the key sources of the ongoing The Pearl of the Ball event.

