How to get a Fortnite creator code in Season 3?

Epic Games' Support a Creator program allows creators to earn money via the game.

In this article, we have listed out the steps which you need to follow in order to get a Creator code.

Epic Games Support-A-Creator program is open for creators of all games developed by Epic, but has mostly become associated with Fortnite due its popularity.

The program earns the owner of a code $5 every time a supporter spends 10,000 V-bucks in the game.

Every creator who becomes a part of the program gets a custom tag which has to be entered by supporters after clicking the “Support a Creator” button that can be found in the item shop in Fortnite: Battle Royale, or the loot tab in the Save the World version. Once a user does that, the creator will be supported for 14 days, after which the support will end and another creator will have to be chosen.

Who can become a Fortnite creator?

There are certain eligibility requirements that you need to fulfill in order to become a creator. You need to have more than a thousand followers on a major social media platform, and must complete the affiliate agreement and abide by the Creator Code of Conduct. Further, you need to be capable of receiving payment in a form that is supported by Fortnite.

Further, users from China, North Korea, Iran or any other country are prohibited to enter the Fortnite’s Become a Creator program.

How to get a Fortnite Creator code?

Once you are sure that you fulfill the above eligibility requirements, follow the steps below:

1. Click on “Apply now” on the Epic Games affiliate page.

2. Log in to your Epic Account and enter the details required. You will be requested to submit your social media platform URL, phone number, and other basic details.

3. Once you submit the application, the applicants will receive a unique code. However, there are still a couple of things left to do!

4. To verify your social media account, you need to paste your code on your chosen social media platform, and send an email to creator-support@epicgames.com with a link to your social media platform, which should now have the Creator code pasted.

5. If and when your application is approved, Epic Games will send you an email confirming the same.

Once the approval process is done, you are free to share your tag and creator code with as many people as you can!

For further help, you can watch the video posted on YouTube by vidiQ below: