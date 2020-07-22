How to obtain Alok character in Free Fire

Characters have become an integral part of Free Fire, and the game currently boasts around 30 characters, with each having its own ability.

Most characters in Free Fire can be obtained by using diamonds at the in-game shop. Purchasing diamonds to get the characters isn't feasible for all players, however. So they look for other ways to procure diamonds for free, or get the characters directly.

Alok Character in Free Fire

Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire, and lots of players desire it due to its abilities. If the character reaches the maximum level, it can replenish 5 HP per second for a total duration of 10 seconds. It also creates a 5-meter aura, which not only replenishes the health of teammates but also increases their speed.

How to get Alok in Free Fire

Users have several ways to obtain diamonds for free, which in turn can be used to obtain Alok in Free Fire.

One of the best ways to get diamonds for free is Google Opinion Rewards.

Google Opinion Rewards

This application is developed by Google, and is trusted by millions across the world. It has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, and is rated 4.3 with over 1.8 million reviews. Players can get Google Play Credits by answering short and straightforward surveys in this app.

It is very simple; all players have to do is download the app from the Play Store and enter all the necessary details. The frequency of surveys and rewards per survey varies from user to user.

Some players might think of it as a slow way to obtain diamonds; however, this is legit and the simplest way to get this currency.

Users can also use several GPT sites like SwagBucks, ySense and PrizeRebel. However, the withdrawal process is slightly longer on these sites, as they do not provide Google Play Giftcards for all regions, and players will have to cash out as PayPal money.