How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite in September 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the battle royale sensation PUBG Mobile. Like the original version, the game features a plethora of magnificent gun skins, costumes and emotes. Even though these items do not impact the gameplay, players often want to get their hands on them.

Users must spend BC or Battle Coins, which are the in-game currency, to get these items. However, they have to spend real money to obtain BC in the game. This is unfortunately not a viable option for everyone. So, many players often look for various alternative ways to get BC for free.

In this article, we discuss a few ways to get BC for free in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in September 2020

GPT apps and websites

There are several GPT apps and websites that players can use out there. Players can choose any renowned GPT app or website like Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, YSense, Grab points, Idle-empire, etc.

In these websites, players have to complete several tasks like answering surveys, completing quizzes and downloading apps to get rewards. The checkout method might vary according to the website. If there is no option for the Google Play Store Gift card, you can cash out using PayPal Cash.

Google Opinion Reward

Google Opinion Reward is one of the most popular and used apps to get free in-game currencies. Users have to answer short and simple surveys which would directly provide them with Google Play Credit or Balance that can, in turn, be used to make an in-game purchase directly.

The use of third-party tools is not allowed

The use of any third-party tool like mod APK or BC generator is not allowed in PUBG Mobile Lite, and any player found guilty of doing so will be permanently banned from the game.