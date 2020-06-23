How to get free character voucher in PUBG Mobile

There are four characters in the game, with each costing a certain amount of UC and having unique abilities.

Users can use character vouchers to redeem their choice of character for free in PUBG Mobile

How to get free character vouchers

By now, it is well-known that one of the reasons that PUBG Mobile has been able to cement its player base is due to the frequent updates and addition of new features. The battle royale game offers not only a wide array of weapons and skins but also character outfits and characters with special abilities. Speaking of the latter, PUBG Mobile currently has 4 characters.

The Andy character was made available a few days back, and costs about 1200 UC. Carlo also costs the same, whereas Sara costs only 600 UC. Victor, meanwhile, can be claimed for free.

All the players can get Victor for free in PUBG Mobile

Each of these characters has their own special ability.

There is also another way to get these characters in PUBG Mobile, without spending/by spending lesser UC, which is a somewhat costly process. These characters can be purchased by using character vouchers, which are usually awarded for completion of a task during any event in PUBG Mobile.

How to get character vouchers for free in PUBG Mobile

Follow the steps given below to get the character voucher for free in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1 – Click on the workshop and select the character option.

Click on the video option (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Step 2 – Select any of the three characters and click on the video option on the left side of the screen.

Free Character Voucher (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Step 3 – After the video ends, the player will be rewarded with 10 Character Vouchers; these are not much, but having some of these is better than having none.

Events

Road Trip event (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

Various events in PUBG Mobile reward players with character vouchers; one such event is the Road Trip event. All the player has to do is complete all the daily missions.

Event reward (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

These 'Character Vouchers’ are roughly equal to 1 UC. Players can use them to reduce the UC cost of the character they want to purchase, in case they are not able to accumulate enough of these vouchers to outright purchase the character.

10 UC will be reduced if the player uses the character voucher

Also, various videos claim that free character vouchers can be collected using a VPN. However, it is quite crucial to know that VPN is not allowed, and can have certain repercussions. Hence players should never use VPN.