How to get free clothes in Roblox

Roblox allows players to customize their look via wearing clothes that can be obtained through the Roblox catalog, which can be found here.

The Roblox catalog allows players to buy clothing items designed by other players with Robux, which acts as a global in-game currency common to the Roblox universe.

Robux does, however, cost real money to purchase and can otherwise be hard for players to come across without spending money in the game, which is not a possibility for many players.

This leaves many players asking the question of how clothes can be obtained for their character without having to spend real money to obtain them.

How to obtain free clothes and accessories in Roblox?

There are a few different methods one can use in order to get free clothes for their Roblox character. One of the easiest and best methods is by looking for free of charge items currently available in the Roblox catalog, performed as follows:

Step 1: Visit and open the official Roblox catalog.

Step 2: Select either "Accessories" or "Clothes" from the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner.

Select the clothing catalog page

Step 3: After the appropriate category has been selected, using the next dropdown box, select the option "Price (Low to High)" as shown below.

Select the option "Price (Low to High)"

Step 4: If this has been done correctly, a myriad of free Roblox clothing items should be displayed, similar to what is shown below:

Roblox free clothing items

Step 5: On this page, players will be able to select an item of clothing by clicking on it. After this, simply click the big green button labeled "Get."

Click the "Get" button here

Step 6: After clicking the green "Get" button, a new screen should pop up; simply press the button labeled "Get Now."

Press the button labelled "Get Now"

That's it! After this short process has been completed, the free clothing item will be added to the players' inventory.

Players can repeat this process as many times as they like with the thousands of free clothing items available in the Roblox catalog.

How to wear free clothes in Roblox?

Clothes can easily be worn in the game by applying with the inventory menu.

Step 1: After obtaining some free clothes (see above guide), players need to open their inventory menu and select said item of clothing they would like to wear.

Free clothing item selected in the inventory menu

Step 2: Now, simply click the three dots in the right-hand corner and then press "Wear."

This will automatically apply the item of clothing to the players' Roblox character.