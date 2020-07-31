COD Mobile Points or CP is the in-game currency of Call of Duty Mobile. Most of the in-game transactions take place using it. The game has tonnes of exclusive items that you can avail using CP, and Battle Pass is one of them.

It is not feasible for everyone to spend real money on purchasing COD Mobile Points. Hence, some players look for alternative ways to get these exclusive in-game items for free.

You should note that obtaining CP isn’t a matter of clicks, and you will have to complete specific tasks. In this article, we discuss some of the legit and legal ways to get COD Mobile Points for free.

How to get free COD Mobile Points for free

#1 PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel (Picture Courtesy: PrizeRebel)

PrizeRebel is a renowned GPT (Get-paid-to) website that offers you points for completing tasks like surveys, quizzes, and more. These points can be used to redeem several rewards like Google Play Giftcards, which can be used to buy CP. It is important to note that the cash out method may vary from country to country.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is an application developed by Google that provides the players with Google Play Credits for answering short and simple surveys. These credits can then be used to purchase CP in COD Mobile. It is the easiest way to get CP for free.

#3 GrabPoints

GrabPoints (Picture Courtesy: GrabPoints)

GrabPoints is another GPT website like PrizeRebel. The players would have to complete specific tasks, and they would be rewarded with points for doing so. These points can be redeemed for Giftcards, which can later be used to buy COD Mobile Points.

The players can use any of the reliable GPT sites; the websites mentioned above are just recommendations.