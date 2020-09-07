COD points (CP) are the in-game currency of Call of Duty Mobile and are used to purchase numerous items like skins and emotes from the store. Even the tier-based reward system, Battle Pass, can be bought using CP. Users have to pay real money to purchase CP.

Spending money to purchase COD points is, however, not a feasible option for every player. Many users, therefore, look for alternative ways to obtain them for free.

In this article, we discuss some of the means by which you can acquire COD points for free in Call of Duty Mobile.

How to get free COD points in Call of Duty Mobile

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a well-known GPT website with millions of users worldwide

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (get-paid-to) website that gives players SB upon the completion of various tasks like surveys, quizzes and more. Players can later use SB to redeem several rewards like Gift cards or PayPal money, which can, in turn, be used to purchase COD points in Call of Duty Mobile.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an incredibly popular app among players who want credits to purchase CP

Google Opinion Rewards has millions of users worldwide and has been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store. The app rewards players with Google Play Credits for answering short surveys. The credits can directly be used to purchase the in-game currency in Call of Duty Mobile.

#3 PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is a GPT website like Swagbucks

PrizeRebel is also a GPT site like Swagbucks. Users would have to do similar things like complete surveys to get points that can be used to redeem various rewards and get COD points. The cash-out methods may vary depending upon the country of the player.

There are several other legitimate websites and applications, like YSense and PollPay, that players can use to get CP in Call of Duty Mobile.