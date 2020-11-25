How to get free CP in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile is one of the renowned names in the battle royale section. It has gained more than 250 million downloads since its launch. The game offers many updates along with the frequent release of several new events to keep players well-connected to the game.

The title has an in-game currency called CP, which is used to purchase different items in the game. They include Battle Pass, outfits, weapon skins, etc., to enhance the appearance of a player's character. For players who can't afford to buy CP, this article lists some of the best tips to get free CP in COD Mobile.

Get free CP in COD Mobile

#1 Google Opinion Rewards:

The best method to get free CP in COD Mobile is from Google Opinion Rewards. The app rewards the users with real cash in their google account by completing the surveys. After this, the money is available for use across different applications or services.

Players can redeem the cash in COD Mobile purchasing CP. The CP can be used to buy the Elite Pass, weapon skins, colorful attires, and much more.

Download Google Opinion Rewards from here.

#2 Participating in giveaways:

The second method on the list to earn CP is by participating in giveaways. Many Instagram pages and YouTube creators do daily giveaways for their followers and subscribers.

The giveaway reward is mostly CP or a battle pass. Players only need a little bit of luck to win the giveaways and get free CP in their account. They constantly need to look out for such giveaways to earn free CP in COD Mobile.

#3 Play tournaments or custom rooms:

COD Mobile CP custom rooms

Several YouTubers and streamers host daily custom rooms, where the winner receives CP as the prize. Players can also participate in tournaments for winning CP or other items.

If a player has good skills and wants to enter the game's competitive scene, then these custom rooms and tournaments are a great way to test their strategies and coordination with their teammates.

