COD Mobile: How to get free CP in August 2020

CP or Call of Duty Points are the in-game currency of COD Mobile. They are used to purchase various items like skins, crates and more from the in-game shop. With the arrival of Season 9, the users can also buy the new battle pass using CP.

Players will have to spend money from their pockets to procure this in-game currency, however. Spending money to purchase CP is not a feasible option for many, but due to the desire to obtain such items, users look out for ways to get it for free.

Hence, in this article, we look at some means of obtaining CP for free. Players should note that obtaining this in-game currency using the below methods is not just a matter of clicks, and that they would have to complete some specific tasks.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile

#1 GrabPoints

GrabPoints is a popular GPT site that is used by many users worldwide. Players have to complete tasks, like surveys, to earn points. These points can later be used to redeem Google Play gift cards, which can, in turn, be used to procure CP in COD Mobile. The cash out method may vary from country to country, however.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a trusted app that has been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store. It awards players with Play Credits for answering simple surveys. Users can use these credits to buy CP in COD Mobile.

#3 PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is another GPT site, and players have to complete surveys to acquire points. These points can be used to get gift cards and purchase CP.

There are several other reliable GPT sites like YSense and Swagbucks that the players can also use.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.