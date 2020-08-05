Free Fire: How to get Detective Panda for free

Pets have become an integral part of Free Fire. All the pets, except Kitty and Mechanical Pup, have special skills that give you an advantage and assist in getting the Booyah! The game currently offers ten pets, with an 11th, Mr. Wagger, to be added to the game soon, as mentioned in the patch notes of the OB23 update.

In this article, we will discuss the Detective Panda pet, its skills, and how you can get it for free.

Detective Panda in Free Fire

The Panda is one of the better pets in Free Fire, with an ability called Panda’s Blessing. It restores 4 HP for every kill, and this skill gets enhanced at every level. At level five, players get 7 HP upon killing a foe.

Wild Panda skin

It also has a skin called Wild Panda, and you have to spend 699 diamonds to get this pet. It is not a small amount, and hence many users look for alternative ways to obtain it.

How to get Detective Panda for free

Some pets are available via limited time-based events. In one of the previous events, many players received the Falco pet just for logging in. However, currently, there is no such event in Free Fire, so you have to get it by spending diamonds. There are several ways in which you can get diamonds for free, however, and one of them is via Google Opinion Rewards.

Google Opinion Rewards

This app is one of the better ways to get diamonds for free. You have to answer some surveys to obtain Google Play Credit, which can be used to purchase diamonds. However, the amount of credit per survey is not much, but it is one of the legit ways to get diamonds at no cost.

You can also use several GPT sites like Swagbucks, YSense and PrizeRebel to get diamonds for free.

You can use these free diamonds to get the Panda pet in Free Fire, thus not spending out of your pocket.