How to get free DJ Alok character in Free Fire?

The 3rd Anniversary celebrations of Free Fire are just around the corner. As a result, the developers of the game have started unveiling various surprises and plans on their social media handles.

To make Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary memorable for everyone, Garena will introduce an exciting in-game event on 23rd August, through which the players will be able to unlock DJ Alok and other characters for free.

Steps to get a free DJ Alok character in Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire, in a recent Facebook post, announced that the players will get one of the in-game characters for free on 23rd August.

They are only required to follow the steps listed below to unlock DJ Alok or any other Free Fire favourite character for free:

Step 1: Go to the official Facebook page of Free Fire.

Step 2: Find the 3rd Anniversary event post on their timeline or click here.

Step 3: Share the Facebook post by hitting the share button.

Step 4: Login on 23rd August to unlock the DJ Alok character in Free Fire.

Note: It is essential to note that the duration for sharing the post is 8th to 11th August.

Dj Alok's ability

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters that were recently added to the game. His ability is called Drop the Beat.' When used, the ability creates a 5m aura, which increases ally movement speed by 10% and supplies 5 HP for 5 seconds.

There are eight levels of the character, and at each level, the ability enhances. At the final level, it forms a 5m aura that boosts the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.