How to get free Nightmare Helmet in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

A brief guide on how to win the free Nightmare helmet skin in PUBG Mobile.

The new PUBG Mobile update will require approximately 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices.

PUBG Mobile, image via Dot esports

PUBG Mobile has finally released the much-anticipated 0.19.0 update. The developers have also released the official patch notes. The patch contains a bunch of new features and bug fixes. The update includes an exclusive map named Livik, the ‘Spark the Flame’ theme, newer game modes and some more additions.

PUBG Mobile has also made sure that players update the game as fast as possible. To make this possible, they are providing some extra perks to users who update the game before 13 July. These perks include 2888 BP, 1000 AG and a Nightmare Helmet (3d).

How to get the Nightmare Helmet in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Nightmare helmet

To get the Nightmare helmet, players do not need to complete any in-game event. They just need to update the game before July 13 and log in to their accounts to receive the Nightmare helmet.

PUBG Mobile will introduce Season 14 from 14th July 2020. Every new season brings new features, gun skins and modes to the game. Hence, every season gives players something to strive hard for. Game modes like Team Gun, which provides players the same gun but gives upgrades on defeating the enemy will be an interesting addition to the battle royale mode.

Other existing game modes like Payload and RageGear will only be playable on weekends while the Bluehole mode will be removed completely.

The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played and downloaded games in the world. The game's latest update is another step by the developers to keep the players engaged.