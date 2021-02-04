How to get free OB26 update rewards in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The developers regularly bring in various features to enhance the overall gaming experience for users.
The Free Fire OB26 update has been released, and several new aspects have made their way into the game. Users can download it on their device via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store or by using APK and OBB download links.
The developers of Free Fire have added an event in-game that provides users with 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers for updating to the latest version. However, the servers of Free Fire are currently under maintenance. After the break concludes, gamers can claim the respective rewards.
Detailed guide to get free OB26 update rewards in Free Fire
As mentioned above, players will be able to get 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers at no cost for updating the game in a specific timeframe (February 4th from 18:00:00 hours to February 9th at 3:59:59 hours).
They can follow these steps to claim the rewards after the maintenance ends:
Step 1: Gamers must open Free Fire and click the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon on the lobby screen's right side.
Step 2: Next, they may navigate the events tab and choose the ‘Update Patch 4/2’ option.
Step 3: Lastly, users have to press the ‘Claim’ button beside the corresponding rewards.
Maintenance
As mentioned above, the severs of Garena Free Fire are currently under maintenance:
Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4, 2021
End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4, 2021
Patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update
Following are a few of the patch notes of the OB26 update:
- New Item - UAV-Lite
- New Item - War Chest
- New Item - Revival Card
- New Training Grounds - Batou
- Vending Machine Update
- High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.
- Twitter log is now supported
Users can click here to read the complete patch notes of the latest Free Fire update.
Published 04 Feb 2021, 15:41 IST