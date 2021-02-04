How to get free OB26 update rewards in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The developers regularly bring in various features to enhance the overall gaming experience for users.

The Free Fire OB26 update has been released, and several new aspects have made their way into the game. Users can download it on their device via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store or by using APK and OBB download links.

The developers of Free Fire have added an event in-game that provides users with 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers for updating to the latest version. However, the servers of Free Fire are currently under maintenance. After the break concludes, gamers can claim the respective rewards.

Detailed guide to get free OB26 update rewards in Free Fire

As mentioned above, players will be able to get 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers at no cost for updating the game in a specific timeframe (February 4th from 18:00:00 hours to February 9th at 3:59:59 hours).

They can follow these steps to claim the rewards after the maintenance ends:

Step 1: Gamers must open Free Fire and click the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Click the Calendar icon

Advertisement

Step 2: Next, they may navigate the events tab and choose the ‘Update Patch 4/2’ option.

Press the ‘Update Patch 4/2’ option

Step 3: Lastly, users have to press the ‘Claim’ button beside the corresponding rewards.

The available rewards

Maintenance

Advertisement

As mentioned above, the severs of Garena Free Fire are currently under maintenance:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4, 2021

Patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update

Following are a few of the patch notes of the OB26 update:

New Item - UAV-Lite

New Item - War Chest

New Item - Revival Card

New Training Grounds - Batou

Vending Machine Update

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.

Twitter log is now supported

Users can click here to read the complete patch notes of the latest Free Fire update.

Also read: Garena Free Fire OB26 update: All you need to know