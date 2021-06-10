How to get free rewards using Free Fire redeem codes in June 2021

Players can acquire an array of items in Free Fire using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. However, since these diamonds have to be purchased using real money, buying in-game items is not always a feasible option for everyone.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the most popular ways for players to obtain Free Fire items at no cost. These alphanumeric codes are usually released on Free Fire's official social media handles or live streams.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards

Garena has a specific website where players can use Free Fire redeem codes to claim rewards. This website is called the “Rewards Redemption Site.”

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain free rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click on this link to do so.

Players have to login in order to use the redeem codes

Step 2: On the website, players have to log in via the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If players want to claim free rewards using these codes, they will have to link their accounts to any of the available platforms.

Enter the redeem code and tap the "Confirm" button

Step 3: They should then enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the “Confirm” option.

Step 4: A dialog box will show up on the screen, confirming the redemption process. To complete the reward redemption, players can click on the “OK” button.

A dialog box pops up on the screens of the players

Step 5: Players can open the mail section in Free Fire to claim the rewards. It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be sent to a player's account.

Readers can also check out the video above to learn more about the rewards redemption process in Free Fire.

