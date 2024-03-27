How to get free rolls in Dice Dreams?

Free rolls in Dice Dreams are a means to get additional opportunities to roll the three dice within the game. The top faces of all these dice decide the outcome of one roll and help players unlock various in-game items, such as coins, shields, and free rolls. Coins gained through these rolls are used to construct kingdoms and progress within the game.

To further elaborate, this article illustrates ways to get rolls in Dice Dreams and provides some free voucher links to claim them.

What are the steps to claim free rolls in Dice Dreams?

Required steps (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

The developers of Dice Dreams, SuperPlay, regularly post voucher links on their Facebook page for fans to claim various in-game items, including free rolls. You'll need to follow the given steps to redeem the reward:

Update your game: Make sure your Dice Dreams game is updated to the latest version from the App Store or Play Store. Open Facebook: Launch the Facebook app on your device. Search for Dice Dreams page: Look for the official Dice Dreams page, which has a significant following of around 1.4 million users. You can also access the official page by clicking on this link. Claim voucher links: Search for posts containing the link to get free rolls and other rewards. Click on these links to access the redemption page. Redeem your rolls: On the redemption page, click the "Get" button to claim your free rolls. This will open the Dice Dreams app automatically, and a prompt will appear where you need to click the claim button.

Here are some example claim links for free rolls:

What are the main ways to earn rolls in Dice Dreams?

Ways to earn rolls (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Apart from claiming free rolls via Facebook, there are several other methods to earn rolls in Dice Dreams. They are given below:

Rolling Free Faces: If all three dice show Free on the top face when you roll, you'll earn free rolls.

If all three dice show Free on the top face when you roll, you'll earn free rolls. Referral program: Inviting friends to play Dice Dreams can earn you free rolls as referrals.

Inviting friends to play Dice Dreams can earn you free rolls as referrals. Completing kingdoms: Finishing the construction of a kingdom rewards you with additional rolls.

Finishing the construction of a kingdom rewards you with additional rolls. Shield faces: When you possess three shields in the game and get Shield faces on top of all three dice in a single roll, you'll be rewarded with two additional rolls in Dice Dreams.

When you possess three shields in the game and get Shield faces on top of all three dice in a single roll, you'll be rewarded with two additional rolls in Dice Dreams. Gifts: Sending and receiving gifts from friends can also give you free rolls.

Sending and receiving gifts from friends can also give you free rolls. Events: Participating in Dice Dreams events often rewards players with numerous rolls.

Participating in Dice Dreams events often rewards players with numerous rolls. In-game shop: Rolls can be purchased with real money from the in-game shop if you prefer to acquire them directly.

