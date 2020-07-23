How to get free skins in COD Mobile

Skins have become an indispensable part of several games, and COD Mobile is no exception. COD Mobile has a plethora of skins that you can apply to the guns across several modes.

COD Mobile players need to spend CP to get some of the exclusive in-game skins. For many players, spending money on CP is not a feasible option. Hence, they look for ways to obtain weapon skins for free in COD Mobile.

How to get free weapon skins in COD Mobile

Here are some of the easiest methods using which the players can obtain weapon skins for free.

#1 Daily Login Calendar

COD Mobile has a daily login reward system. The players can claim several skins in the game just by logging in every day. You will only have to log in for 27 days in a month to obtain all the monthly rewards.

#2 In-game events

One of the seasonal events in COD Mobile.

The developers of COD Mobile frequently add multiple events. You will have to complete specific tasks to earn rewards from the events.

Currently, there are numerous seasonal events that you can try to complete in the game. The featured event, 'Solstice Awakened', is also currently running in COD Mobile.

To complete in-game tasks, you will have to collect various exchangeable items. These items can later be redeemed for a set of rewards, including skins.

#3 Ranked Mode

Like any other battle royale game, COD Mobile also has a rank system. You can get several rewards just by climbing up the tiers. This season, multiple gun skins are being offered to the players for ranking up in the multiplayer mode.