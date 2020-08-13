How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Android in August 2020

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of beautiful gun skins and mind-boggling costumes. Even though these items do not enhance the gameplay in any manner, everyone wants to procure them.

Most of these good-looking items are listed on the in-game store and can be bought using UC, which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile.

Buying UC isn't a feasible option for everyone. Hence, some of the players look for ways to obtain it for free. In this article, we discuss some ways through which UC can be acquired for no cost at all.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile in August 2020

Earning UC for free is not just a matter of clicks, and the players need to complete a lot of tasks to get the in-game currency.

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular mobile application developed by Google. It has been downloaded over 10 million times and is rated 4.3 on the Play Store. The application rewards the users with Play Credits, for answering straightforward surveys.

The players can then use these credits to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile. The amount, however, varies from survey to survey.

#2 Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (get-paid-to) website that is used by millions of users worldwide. It rewards the players with 'SB' for completing various tasks like quizzes, surveys and more. The cash-out option varies according to the region. Players can redeem Google Play Gift Cards or a voucher of an online store.

The users can also cash out through PayPal money, which can be used to purchase UC in the game.

Several other GPT sites, like PrizeRebel and GrabPoints, can also be used to obtain PUBG Mobile UC for free.