How to get Galaxy Sword in Stardew Valley

Although Stardew Valley appears to be primarily a cozy game, it is packed with fantastic combat tools. The Galaxy Sword is among the strongest weapons available in-game, and to get it, you must solve a secret Dwarvish riddle involving the Prismatic Shard. This multi-colored mineral is one of the rarest items in the game.

The Galaxy Sword is unlike other weapons in the game that can be easily acquired via purchase or looting. If you are interested in the sword and curious about the riddle's locatiion, the latter can be found in the graveyard. Once unlocked, you can easily brave the toughest challenges in Stardew Valley for a long while with this sword.

Finding a Prismatic Shard in Stardew Valley

Prism Shards are rare and valuable in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To obtain the Galaxy Sword, you first need a Prismatic Shard, a rare and valuable in-game item. These colorful mineral items are hard to come by, but there are several ways to find them:

Mining mystic stones – Found in the Mines (floors 100+), Skull Cavern, and the Quarry; these have a 25% chance of yielding a Prismatic Shard.

– Found in the Mines (floors 100+), Skull Cavern, and the Quarry; these have a 25% chance of yielding a Prismatic Shard. Breaking meteorites – If a meteorite crashes on your farm, break it with a Gold or Iridium pickaxe for a 25% chance of getting a shard.

– If a meteorite crashes on your farm, break it with a Gold or Iridium pickaxe for a 25% chance of getting a shard. Looting treasure rooms – Found in Skull Cavern, these have a 1/26 chance of containing a Prismatic Shard.

– Found in Skull Cavern, these have a 1/26 chance of containing a Prismatic Shard. Mining Iridium nodes – Found in Skull Cavern, the Quarry, and the Volcano Dungeon; these have a 3.5% drop rate for a Prismatic Shard.

– Found in Skull Cavern, the Quarry, and the Volcano Dungeon; these have a 3.5% drop rate for a Prismatic Shard. Cracking open Omni Geodes – You can find these in the Mines and Skull Cavern, but they have a very low 0.4% chance of containing a shard.

– You can find these in the Mines and Skull Cavern, but they have a very low 0.4% chance of containing a shard. Opening Mystery Boxes – These also have a meagre 0.4% chance of containing a Prismatic Shard, but every opportunity counts!

Using luck-boosting foods can slightly improve your chances of finding a shard, so it's a good idea to eat them before heading into the Mines.

Unlocking the Galaxy Sword in Stardew Valley

You should have unlocked the bus so you can travel to Calico Desert (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have a Prismatic Shard, make your way to Calico Desert. If you haven’t unlocked the desert yet, you’ll need to repair the Bus by completing the Vault Bundles in the Community Center or purchasing the repair from JojaMart.

Upon your arrival at the desert, look for three tall stone pillars. Stand in the center tile while holding the Prismatic Shard, and an animation will trigger, transforming the shard into the Galaxy Sword. This mighty weapon deals 60-80 damage, has a +4 speed boost, and won’t be lost even if you're knocked out in the Mines.

If you lose or sell the Galaxy Sword in Stardew Valley, don’t worry — you can purchase another one from Marlon at the Adventurer’s Guild for 50,000g.

