How to get the Gas Grenade in COD Mobile before Season 1 ends

Gas Grenade is the latest tactical weapon in COD Mobile. It can be unlocked by players for free through the Deadly Mist seasonal event.

The weapon detonates in collision with the surface and releases tear gas. This causes deceleration, blurred vision, and coughing to any enemy caught in its radius. It can be highly useful in a fight as it is one of the least expected weapons by enemies.

How to unlock the Gas Grenade in COD Mobile?

Players can unlock the Gas Grenade by completing the Deadly Mist seasonal event in COD Mobile.

There are five stages in the Deadly Mist mission. Completing a specific task will unlock a higher stage in the event. Each stage will offer different rewards and new tasks.

Here is the process to unlock the Gas Grenade in COD Mobile.

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Go to the main screen and click on "EVENTS." After that, click on "SEASONAL."

Step 3: Tap on the Deadly Mist challenge. Here the player will find five different stages.

(1) First stage:

Deadly Mist Mission - First stage

To complete this task, a player must throw any tactical equipment eight times in multiplayer matches. Once they complete this task, they will receive 200 credits and 1,000 Battle Pass XP, and the next stage will also be unlocked.

(2) Second stage:

Deadly Mist Mission - Second stage

A player should throw any Cryo Bomb five times in multiplayer matches to complete this task in COD Mobile. If the player doesn't have the Cryo Bomb unlocked, they can buy it from the credit store for 2,000 credits.

After completing the task, the player will be rewarded with a Smoke Grenade in a Warp Camo and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

(3) Third stage:

Deadly Mist Mission - Third stage

A player must kill 30 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Tactician Perk equipped.

The Tactician Perk is currently available in the Credit Store and will cost 2,000 credits. Also, the player will receive 10 weapon XP cards and 3,000 Battle Pass XP after completing the task.

(4) Fourth stage:

Deadly Mist Mission - Fourth stage

In this stage, a player should break the enemy’s scorestreak three times with EMP. By completing this task, the player can finally unlock the Gas Grenade along with 5,000 Battle Pass XP in COD Mobile.

(5) Fifth stage:

Deadly Mist Mission - Fifth stage

This is the final stage of the mission. The player must use the Gas Grenade 10 times in multiplayer matches. After that, they will receive a Calling Card with Dystopia on TV design and 6,000 Battle Pass XP.

This mission will be ending very soon. So players must complete it before the season ends, and they have just two days to finish it.