How to get the Gold Suozi Armor in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has become an overnight sensation thanks to its amazing visuals, narrative, and incredibly challenging boss fights. The title features difficult boss enemies that require players to be on their A-game if they want to progress further in their playthrough. For a less frustrating experience during these boss fights, you will need the best weapons and armor available.

Over time you will feel the difficulty ramping up, increasing your need to upgrade your equipment and switch to a stronger armor set. This need can be fulfilled by The Gold Suozi Armor, which can be found in Chapter 6. This article will cover how to obtain The Gold Suozi Armor in Black Myth Wukong.

Where is The Gold Suozi Armor in Black Myth Wukong?

The battlefield is a boss arena (Image via Game Science)

First, you will need to travel to Mt. Huaguo using your cloud to get a better look at everything below you. Make sure to look for a battlefield with flames covering most of it. When you see the battlefield, ditch the cloud and get on the ground to look for the nearest Keeper's Shrine.

Interacting with the Keeper's Shrine will trigger a boss fight against the Gold Armored Rhino. Your first glance at the boss may feel daunting as it will be covered in shiny gold armor. However, defeating this rhino in a boss fight will reward you with The Gold Suozi Armor.

How to defeat The Gold Armored Rhino in Black Myth Wukong?

The Gold Suozi armor in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

The fight against the Gold Armored Rhino will be difficult as it constantly tries to ram you with its horn. Your goal during this encounter is to dodge its attacks perfectly to increase your focus and hit him with a devastating heavy attack. Your usual moves won't be capable of dealing heavy damage to the Rhino because of the gold armor that protects it.

Attacking its horn with normal strikes will only stun you, giving it enough time to ram you with its horns. It might seem that The Gold Armored Rhino is invincible, but all you need to do is destroy its horn, and then you can use your regular moves to deal some serious damage.

Use your heavy attack on his horn (Image via Game Science)

Using the heavy attack you built by collecting focus will destroy its horn, giving you enough time to deplete its health bar. However, this doesn't end the boss fight, since his horn will eventually regenerate making him resistant to your attacks again. This is where you repeat the process of collecting focus and destroying its horn to make it vulnerable to normal attacks.

If this sounds lengthy or too difficult, you can always use the Wandering Wight's spirit to destroy the horn and attack it to lower its Health bar. Once the boss fight is over and the Rhino has been defeated, players will be rewarded with the Gold Suozi Armor.

