How to get the Headless Head in Roblox

The Headless Head in Roblox is a purchasable cosmetic available in the avatar shop. It is a part of the Headless Horseman bundle.
The Headless Head is the smallest cosmetic head available in Roblox at the moment. The Peabrain head was formerly the smallest cosmetic head in Roblox. It eventually went off-sale on January 16th, 2017. Unfortunately, the Headless Head isn't always available for purchase in the avatar shop.
Players can only avail the Headless Head in Roblox as a part of the Headless Horseman bundle. The Headless Horseman bundle was first introduced on October 31, 2013. It was a part of the Halloween celebrations in Roblox. The bundle has appeared in October every year since its release.
Headless Head in Roblox
To obtain the Headless Head, players need to purchase the Headless Horseman bundle from Roblox's avatar shop. When available, the Headless Horseman bundle usually costs 31,000 Robux. Players can purchase the Headless Horseman after it becomes available in October through this link.
Players who have Roblox premium can get the item from someone who is willing to make a trade. Since the Headless Head is an extremely rare and costly item in Roblox, players might find it difficult to stumble upon someone who is willing to trade the coveted cosmetic.
Here's a list of all the items included in the Headless Horseman bundle:
- Headless Horseman's arms
- Headless Horseman's legs
- Headless Horseman's Torso
- Headless Head
- Headless Horseman's Head(Glowing jack-o-lantern)
Here are the dates when the Headless Horseman bundle made an appearance in the avatar shop:
- October 31, 2013 - November 3, 2013
- October 10, 2014 - October 30, 2014
- October 1, 2015 - November 3, 2015
- October 1, 2016 - October 31, 2016
- October 2, 2017 - October 31, 2017
- October 4, 2018 - November 6, 2018
- October 13, 2019 - November 4, 2019
- October 3, 2020 - November 1, 2020
The Horseman Bundle is almost certain to appear in the avatar shop in October 2021.Published 25 Jan 2021, 20:03 IST