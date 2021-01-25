How to get the Headless Head in Roblox

The Headless Head in Roblox is a purchasable cosmetic available in the avatar shop. It is a part of the Headless Horseman bundle.

The Headless Head is the smallest cosmetic head available in Roblox at the moment. The Peabrain head was formerly the smallest cosmetic head in Roblox. It eventually went off-sale on January 16th, 2017. Unfortunately, the Headless Head isn't always available for purchase in the avatar shop.

Players can only avail the Headless Head in Roblox as a part of the Headless Horseman bundle. The Headless Horseman bundle was first introduced on October 31, 2013. It was a part of the Halloween celebrations in Roblox. The bundle has appeared in October every year since its release.

Headless Head in Roblox

To obtain the Headless Head, players need to purchase the Headless Horseman bundle from Roblox's avatar shop. When available, the Headless Horseman bundle usually costs 31,000 Robux. Players can purchase the Headless Horseman after it becomes available in October through this link.

October is creepin' up! 🎃



Enjoy this new render of the Headless Horseman Bundle! ⚔️#Roblox #RobloxArt pic.twitter.com/I1JIdbj59C — i5K (@rightIess) September 28, 2020

Players who have Roblox premium can get the item from someone who is willing to make a trade. Since the Headless Head is an extremely rare and costly item in Roblox, players might find it difficult to stumble upon someone who is willing to trade the coveted cosmetic.

Here's a list of all the items included in the Headless Horseman bundle:

Headless Horseman's arms

Headless Horseman's legs

Headless Horseman's Torso

Headless Head

Headless Horseman's Head(Glowing jack-o-lantern)

Here are the dates when the Headless Horseman bundle made an appearance in the avatar shop:

October 31, 2013 - November 3, 2013

October 10, 2014 - October 30, 2014

October 1, 2015 - November 3, 2015

October 1, 2016 - October 31, 2016

October 2, 2017 - October 31, 2017

October 4, 2018 - November 6, 2018

October 13, 2019 - November 4, 2019

October 3, 2020 - November 1, 2020

After months of waiting, the #Roblox Headless Horseman Bundle is finally back! 🎃🐎



Purchase it for ONLY 31,000 Robux: https://t.co/J4FfAk3Las



Render by: @MAST3R_here pic.twitter.com/qgE9feETLq — RBXNews (@RBXNews_) October 3, 2020

The Horseman Bundle is almost certain to appear in the avatar shop in October 2021.