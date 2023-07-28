How to get the hidden Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 presents an engaging campaign filled with formidable bosses. While completing missions and defeating them offers an enjoyable gameplay experience, it's crucial to perform some actions in-game to ensure you don't miss out on rewards. Specific boss rewards in Remnant 2 are linked to the method you use to initiate the battle against them. For instance, the Spectral Guardian is one such boss that requires two different ways to trigger the encounter.

Upon reaching the location called Sentinel's Keep, you will encounter a console that allows you to initiate the battle either by interacting with a glowing mechanism or by inserting an item known as the Override Pin into the console.

Both methods can be employed to initiate the boss battle, but utilizing the Override Pin is necessary to unlock the Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2. This article offers information on that process.

What are the steps to unlock the Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2

Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To acquire the Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2, you must first obtain the key item known as the Override Pin. This is essential as it enables the Spectral Guardian boss to drop the crucial material called the Void Cinder, which is required for crafting the Aphelion Long Gun.

Follow these steps to unlock the Aphelion Long Gun in the title:

Proceed a little further until you come across a lift (Image via Gearbox Software)

Obtain the Override Pin:

Proceed straight, and you will find another lift (Image via Gearbox Software)

From Ward 13, head towards the Timeless Horizon located in the Nerud region.

Once there, your objective is to locate a Tower. Use the above-mentioned image to find the exact spot of the Tower.

Upon reaching the Tower, continue straight and then take a right turn. Proceed a little further until you come across a lift. Use it to go to the upper levels.

After reaching the upper levels, continue straight, and you will encounter a set of stairs. Take a right turn and go ahead.

This path will lead you to a passage where you will notice a glowing red light. Proceed straight, and you will find another lift. Step into it.

The lift will take you to an even higher level. Once you reach there, continue straight without making any turns.

You will come across another lift, so step into it.

The lift will take you to a secret room. Proceed ahead, and there you will find the Override Pin.

Obtain the Void Cinder:

Insert the Override Pin into the pointer (Image via Gearbox Software)

After obtaining the Override Pin, head toward the Sentinel's Keep area in the Nerud Region.

Once you arrive, you'll encounter a machine with a glowing mechanism-like object and a pointer.

Insert the Override Pin into the pointer to initiate the boss battle with the Spectral Guardian.

Defeat the boss, and it will drop the item known as Void Cinder.

Once you obtain the Void Cinder, your goal of unlocking the Aphelion Long Gun will be completed, and all that remains is crafting it.

How to craft the Aphelion Long Gun in Remnant 2

After obtaining the Void Cinder in Remnant 2, proceed to Ward 13, where you'll meet Ava McCabe. Interact with her, and she will craft the Aphelion Gun for you. This remarkable firearm is designed to release potent lightning charges that substantially damage your enemies. Moreover, its ability to target multiple operators simultaneously makes it an excellent option for confronting powerful groups of enemies in battle.