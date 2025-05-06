Magic in Oblivion Remastered is one of the most fun mechanics to experiment with. You can hurl fireballs, summon creatures, or manipulate time, but only until your magicka runs out. Thankfully, a glitch lets you get infinite magicka, turning you into an unstoppable spell machine.

This guide will walk you through how to get infinite magicka in Oblivion Remastered.

The infinite magicka glitch in Oblivion Remastered

1) Spellmaking and enchanting

The Alter of Spellmaking in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@ Ape Knight Gaming)

To activate this glitch, you must unlock both spellmaking and enchanting. This requires access to an Altar of Spellmaking and an Altar of Enchanting, which you can find in the Mages Guild halls.

Before starting, make sure you have the following:

A filled soul gem (Grand Soul preferred)

An unenchanted item (Ideally a ring or amulet, since it needs to stay equipped)

Restoration level 50 and Destruction level 25

The Drain Magicka spell (Buy it from Sulinus Vassinus in the Skingrad Mages Guild)

The Fortify Magicka spell (Buyable in the Imperial City Market District)

A Fortify Attribute spell (Specifically Fortify Intelligence, available from chapel spell vendors)

Start by enchanting your ring or amulet with a permanent Drain Magicka on self effect using the filled soul gem. This enchanted item is essential — it will be used later to fix your negative magicka.

2) Create a custom spell

Next, head to the Altar of Spellmaking to craft your custom Infinite Magicka spell. Add the following effects in this exact order:

Fortify Magicka on self – 100 pts for 4 seconds

Fortify Intelligence on self – 100 pts for 4 seconds

Drain Magicka on self – 45 pts for 4 seconds

Try to make the spell’s magicka cost equal to your current magicka pool. This ensures you can cast it without running out during the loop.

3) Spam your custom spell

Now, cast the spell repeatedly. Every time you do, your maximum magicka increases. You can do this for as long as you want. When you stop, your magicka will dip into negative values.

That’s when you equip the enchanted item, which pushes your magicka back into the positive range. Finally, wait one in-game hour, and your magicka will be fully regenerated — but now at a much higher capacity.

Remember

The infinite magicka sticks only while the enchanted item is equipped. To make it permanent, try duplicating the item using the inventory glitch and always keep one copy on you.

Avoid using the Atronach birthsign, since it disables natural magicka regeneration and may interfere with the trick.

And that’s it — you now have infinite magicka in Oblivion Remastered. Just remember to keep that enchanted item close — or you’ll be back to square one.

